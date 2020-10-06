Becoming a reality TV personality undoubtedly changes a person’s life in a variety of ways. After starring on Married At First Sight, The Bachelor, Big Brother etc, folks are bound to see an upsurge in Instagram followers, event invites, and, according to a coupla reality stars, an NSFW offer or two.
While hanging with goss site The Wash, Jackson Garlick revealed the weirdest fan request he’s had since rising to fame on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, and it’s as horny as you’d imagine.
The athlete claimed that after he became a regular fixture on Aussie telly, someone he went to school with reached out and asked if he was interested in a threesome with him and his GF. Yep.
“A bloke I went to school with hit me up over Snapchat and was like, ‘Hey, I really want you to have a threesome with me and my girlfriend’,” he began.
“I was like, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’ Then he kept hassling me. To throw him off, I lied and said, ‘Ah mate, I get heaps of requests like that these days, I don’t do that kind of stuff unless it’s paid’.”
He claims the dude kept pummelling him with ménage à trois requests, so he said he’d “only do it for $1,000.”
The unnamed guy responded, “‘Aw yeah, fair enough’. Then three months later he then hit me up and said he’d give me $500 for it. I was like ‘sweet,’ and he transferred the money.”
I bet all the folks at home are gasping right now over the prospect of Jackson banging one of his classmates and his missus, right? Well don’t, ‘cos he took the money and ran.
“I didn’t do it or know how to say no – but got paid in advance,” he concluded.
Big yikes.
But wait, there’s more.
The outlet also spoke to reality stars Natasha Spencer (Married At First Sight) and Emma Roche (The Bachelor) who also revealed that they often receive NSFW requests.
“I just get asked for photos of my feet and dirty underwear,” Natasha said, adding that “somebody asked me to stand on their balls.”
Emma then said that she regularly gets asked for pictures of her feet.
To be a D-grade celebrity, huh? What a life.