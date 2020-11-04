Thanks for signing up!

There are many things that keep me up at night. The U.S. election. The fact that the original Charmed actresses hate each other. And the whereabouts of a bunch of Australian reality stars who seemingly dropped off the face of the planet.

While there’s absolutely nothing I can do about those first two shitshows, I can do something about the latter. And by do something, I mean stalk them on Instagram to see what the hell they’ve been up to.

So pls join me as I do a fun, mid-week Insta stalk of your fave Aussie Z-listers.

Nikki Gogan – The Bachelor (2016)

The blonde real estate agent was a fan fave on the 2016 season of The Bachelor but ultimately lost Richie Strahan’s heart to Alex Nation (and we all know how that turned out lol).

Wondering why the hell we haven’t seen her on Bachelor In Paradise, especially given she was so beloved by fans?

Well, ‘cos your girl has found romance outside the world of reality stars and we bloody love this for her.

Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir – Love Island (2018)

All hail the OG golden couple from the first Aussie season of Love Island, Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir.

Shortly after the pair won the show, they torched their reality TV romance in a blaze of glory as details emerged of the electrician’s secret girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright. Yikes.

Shock horror, both parties now endorse every goddamn product under the sun on their respective Instagrams, as do all reality stars when their stint on telly ends.

No shade – get that coin, boo.

Grant Kemp – Bachelor In Paradise (2018)

Whataya know, another Grant. I know he’s technically not an Aussie, but he’s definitely an important part of Australian reality TV history.

Ali Oetjen and Grant Kemp were one of BIP’s success stories, but it all went to hell soon after the show wrapped, with Grant accusing Ali of cheating on him.

Grant told New Idea that he was hosting drinks at his place in Los Angeles with a big group of mates after a night out, when he allegedly walked in on Ali getting it on with another man. Faaaark me.

Ali went on to find reality TV stardom on the current season of SAS Australia, meanwhile Grant is living over in the States as a model.

Laurina Fleure – The Bachelor (2014)

She competed in Blake Garvey’s season of The Bachelor, and later Bachelor In Paradise, as well as the second season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, nowadays Laurina Fleure is an influencer / YouTuber / presenter.

You’ll find her on the ‘gram spruiking all kinds of prods and posting beauty tutorials.

READ MORE A Bunch Of Reality Stars Reveal The NSFW Requests They Get From Fans & The Yarns Are Fkn Wild

Jono Pitman and Clare Verrall – Married At First Sight (2016)

Ah yes, Jono “That’s Not What I Ordered” Pitman and the poor gal who was forced to fake marry him, Clare Verrall.

You’ll remember this bloke from the second season of MAFS, which aired back in 2016. Jono quickly became the villain of the season after body-shaming his TV missus.

The bloke famously quipped “That’s not what I ordered” when he first saw his bride walking down the aisle. I know, he’s gross.

He’s since gotten engaged and is expecting his second bb and let’s hope that becoming a dad will teach him that body-shaming women isn’t fucking cool.

And as for Miss Clare, she now runs an animal rescue centre so she’s officially my favourite person ever.

It’s called Wildwood Animal Rescue Inc, go give ’em some love because animals rule (and misogynistic body-shamers drool).

Heather Maltman – The Bachelor (2015)

You’ll remember Heather Maltman as one of the gals vying for Sam Wood’s heart on the 2015 season of The Bachelor.

Despite being an early fave, Heather ultimately lost out to Snezana Markoski which I love for them ‘cos they’re still together now and are growing their gorgeous fam.

But back to Heather: she’s still doing the acting thing, and works as a radio host for 909 Sea FM.

Get it, girl.

Ryan Ginns – Big Brother (2014)

This smoking hot model was the Xavier Molyneux of his year of Big Brother – good looking, liked by everyone, kinda hung out in the background, looking pretty.

And because Ryan Ginns won the 11th season of the show back in 2014, I was certain that history would repeat itself with Xavier. Alas, it was not to be.

But anyway, since winning the show, Ryan’s returned to his modelling career where he’s been spotted in campaigns for brands like Vans, Tommy Hilfiger, Glue and Industrie.

Sam Cochrane – The Bachelorette (2017)

This long-haired yahoo rose to reality TV fame on the 2017 season of The Bachelorette, starring your girl Sophie Monk, a hero among reality stars.

After losing his chances with Soph, he went on to appear on Australia’s first-ever season of Bachelor In Paradise where he fell in love with one Tara Pavlovic.

During the finale, Sam got down on one knee and proposed to Tara, but, much like most Bachie couples, it was not meant to be, and although they stayed together until the season aired, they called it quits soon after with a long-winded Instagram rant.

Sam has since launched a singing career so go check it out, if you’re so inclined.

Bella Ferraro – X Factor (2016)

She famously tangled with Mel B on X Factor back in 2016, which is something I absolutely never want to do. Ever.

Bella Ferraro is now far from the world of reality stars. She’s still a musician and wouldn’t ya bloody know it? She just released a new single called ‘Believe You.’

Blake Garvey and Louise Pillidge – The Bachelor (2014)

Given how wild their split was, these two can defs be considered royalty among reality stars but since the whole shitshow went down, like, six years ago, you probs forgot they existed – and you need to be reminded NOW.

Remember Blake Garvey? He’s the garbage fella who infamously chose national treasure Sam Frost as his bride in the final episode of the show, only to turn around shortly after and say ‘ACTUALLY NAH, I LIKE THE OTHER ONE’.

And so began his garbage fire romance with Louise Pillidge and that INFAMOUS New Idea shoot.

Head here to read all about that, it’s a wild ride.

Louise is currently a Gold Coast marketing queen:

Meanwhile Blake has seemingly vanished off the face of the planet, presumably because he became one of Australia’s most hated reality stars after his stint on the show.

Kidspot recently reported that Garvey now lives a “fiercely private life” in Perth, where he sells home and land packages for a living.

When they reached out to him for a comment, he responded with a firm “thank you but no thank you”, adding: “Not interested whatsoever, and do not wish to be contacted on the matter again.”

Good riddance, if ya ask me.