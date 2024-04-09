Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly ‘Lunging & Throwing’ A Chair Off Bar Roof

Viral country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested on Monday and charged with three offences after he allegedly threw a chair off a rooftop bar.

The singer, who has become a TikTok sensation, was attending Chief’s, a six-story bar and restaurant in Nashville, when the incident occured.

“At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told Us Weekly in a statement.

“He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after the chair reportedly hit the ground close to where three Metro Nashville police officers were standing.

According to US Weekly, the arrest report says cops viewed footage of Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof”.

Morgan Wallen performing at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.

Since his arrest, a source has come forward to the Daily Mail and claimed Wallen’s alleged outburst was the result of learning that his ex-fiancé KT Smith had married another man.

“KT’s marriage to Luke [Scornavacco] last week just crushed him,” the insider claimed.

“Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life.”

Wallen and KT Smith dated and became engaged in 2016. They ended their engagement not long after, but dated on and off until 2019, and welcomed a son together in 2020.

Smith then began dating Scornavacco, who proposed in March — and the two eloped days later.

“Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged?” the source said.

They continued to lament that Wallen had “never gotten over her” and couldn’t handle the fact that “another man is going to be raising his son.”

However, it looks like this could be all bullshit (and with the flair of these quotes, I would not be surprised).

Another insider told Page Six that actually, the incident had nothing to do with the marriage. Us Weekly also reported that Wallen “laughed off” the chair situation with cops, so take the above quotes with a grain of salt.

Wallen has since posted $15,000 in bail. He’ll appear in court on May 3.