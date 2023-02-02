G’day to everyone except whichever freak decided a good premise for a reality show is to send a bunch of mums to a mansion to find love Bachie style… with their sons. MILF Manor actually exists, unlike my will to live after writing that sentence.

In case you haven’t come across *that* viral clip which probably has the power to single-handedly resurrect Sigmund Freud himself in his own perverted second coming, MILF Manor is literally a show where eight fit mums in their 50s and 60s shack up in a Mexican villa to find love with men in their 20s and 30s. The twist? Their dating pool consists of… their own sons.

That’s right, all these women and their sons live together like some perverted Brady Bunch. The sons watch their mothers flirt up a storm with boys their own age, and vice versa.

The show premiered in the US on Sunday local time and it’s already gone viral for all the wrong reasons: the wildest one being the below clip of a grown ass man talking about how his mum’s “headlights are always on”. To which she then recalls how much he used to love sucking on her tits as a baby. STOP.

To MILF Manor‘s creators: you have ruined my day and taken three years off my life, and you will be hearing from my lawyer.

The repulsive premise and equally cringe interactions between the mums and sons, be it their own or their dates, has left viewers queasy as fuck.

I did not expect MILF Manor to involve a challenge where the blindfolded mothers have to feel shirtless bachelors to determine which one is their son…I thought there would be Oedipal subtext I didn't realise it was in the TEXT — Priya (@priya_ebooks) January 25, 2023

everyone involved with milf manor is going straight to hell pic.twitter.com/oOhXYmDc1W — pierce (@PiercesPastrami) January 23, 2023

RIP Sigmund Freud you would have loved milf manor — Savvy🚩 (@sleepesocialist) January 29, 2023

‘Milf Manor’ is a weird mix of pedophilia, grooming, and Oedipus complex. If the show’s premise featured dads and daughters, it would’ve been canceled long ago 😭 pic.twitter.com/obAew6NO3G — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 23, 2023

i can't stop thinking about how on milf manor one of the sons was emotionally devastated when he found out that his mom slept with his best friend, but then they ended up repairing their relationship by choreographing and performing a weirdly sexual dance routine together. https://t.co/YOn31nuR7t — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) February 1, 2023

accidentally watched a clip from milf manor pic.twitter.com/6KV3fmdrGL — sammy fabelman’s best friend (@jewelbundrn) January 24, 2023

MILF Manor isn’t only weird because of the obvious incest vibes, but because these boys are clearly mommy’s boys who will continue to be looked after by their mums in the villa. It essentially gives them the opportunity to fuck around with women that remind them of mum without ever leaving the nest.

Love how much this reinforces ideals of women as partners being nurturing and caring, just like your mum!

Anyway, brb, travelling back in time to assassinate Sigmund Freud and burn all his works so this cursed show is never even conceived.