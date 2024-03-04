Self-Aware Queen Michelle Williams Is Leaning Into Being The Least Fave Destiny’s Child Member

Do you think you’re ready for this jelly an entire advertising campaign hinging on the fact that you’re the least favourite member of your iconic 90s pop group? No? Well, Michelle Williams from the beloved girl group Destiny’s Child is.

Today, Michelle was revealed as a new face of Uber One joining the likes of Andre Agassi, Nicola Coughlan and Tom Felton in another high-budget Uber campaign. But this campaign isn’t like the others — it is a tongue-in-cheek concept which riffs off the notion that Michelle is the least recognisable member of Destiny’s Child after Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

As a Leo with crippling anxiety I can honestly say if I was in Michelle’s shoes, the pitch meeting for this concept would break me. However, I am clearly not an internationally acclaimed singer and actress.

And as it turns out, from the moment Michelle heard the concept she thought it was a bloody hoot.

“Oh my gosh I cracked up when I first heard the pitch to do this partnership,” Michelle told PEDESTRIAN.TV with a laugh.

“I thought it was absolutely hilarious.”

In the ad campaign, Michelle is seen hanging out in a Sydney park looking like an absolute 10/10. Despite strutting around with the air of a celeb, no one recognises her. Suddenly, she hears a man in the park calling her name and she’s ecstatic, probably thinking “wow, Say My Name really worked” and she’s been recognised. But it turns out his pup — also named Michelle — has stolen a baguette from a picnic nearby and he’s just trying to get it back. Ouchie mama!!!!

I know this isn’t a shock to anyone but she is a bigger woman than I. But, as I sat on set watching her do take after take with humour and grace, it became pretty clear that Michelle really doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“I think it’s okay to make fun of ourselves,” she says.

Throughout her decades-long career singing, acting, podcasting and just generally being an icon, she’s done things that many of us could only dream of. However, when your bandmate goes on to become one of the biggest names in music history, it’s hard not to feel like you can’t keep up.

Thankfully, due to the tight friendship the band has maintained since they disbanded in 2006, Michelle only feels love, support and admiration for her former bandmates. And although there’s a lot of hullabaloo every time they seem to reunite — like at Coachella in 2018 or the 2013 Super Bowl — she says they hang out way more than we realise.

“Of course, reuniting on stage is wonderful,” she says.

“The thing is, we’re together more than people know. So by the time we publicly agree to do something, we probably already talked that week so it’s just a matter of going to a rehearsal hall to rehearse instead of going to someone’s house or going out to eat.”

But if it was up to Michelle, Destiny’s Child would be back together churning out more hits in a heartbeat.

“I would rock with Destiny’s Child until we’re like 90 years old,” she exclaims.

“I think because our personal relationships are so strong, why would you not want to work with people that you love, get along with and have so much fun with?”

You can’t really argue with that, hey?

