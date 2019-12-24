Legal proceedings are well and truly underway for the case of Jay-Z versus a Melbourne small business owner.

The Grammy-winner is suing Jessica Chiha and her business The Little Homie for selling a book called ‘AB to Jay-Z’ that includes a bunch of music icons from Eminem to Snoop Dogg and their most iconic lyrics, with the intention of helping kids learn the ABC.

In a defence filed in the Federal Court, Chiha’s lawyers said the suit filed by Carter was “embarrassing in its present form”.

It challenges the performer’s claim of co-ownership of the original music, literary work in the lyrics and in the hook of the song.

“The title and parts of the lyrics of Mr Carter’s 99 Problems song were copied from another song titled 99 Problems which was recorded and released in 1993,” the defence says.

The lawyers said the retailer and director deliberately and knowingly attempted to trade off the reputation of the rapper.

AAP reports the book came to Jay-Z’s attention after controversy broke over accusations of cultural appropriation and racism in 2017, when a customer asked if the company was black-owned.