Meghan Markle appears to have lined up a new gig after her exit from royal life, with rumours she’ll be doing a Netflix reality show about second weddings. Honestly, they had me at ‘Netflix reality show’ and again at ‘second weddings’. Sign me the fuck up for this.

An unnamed source told Page Six that Markle is set to make “sporadic” guest appearances on I Do, Redo, a series about couples having their second wedding. The show will be hosted by her bestie, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Per the official plot description, the show “revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples.”

Meghan Markle is currently living on a private island in Vancouver, after she and Prince Harry dramatically split from the royal family, with the pair saying they wished to lead their own lives and pursue financial independence.

There were reports last week that she is shopping around for a Hollywood agent to represent her, and she has reportedly signed on to do voice-over work for Disney in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity she supports.

Jess Mulroney is married to the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and met Meghan while she was filming Suits. She served as matron of honor at her friend’s wedding.

There is no official confirmation about the Netflix series at this stage, so just sit tight.