Shirvo’s Sunrise Salary Has Leaked & Kochie’s Laughing All The Way To The Retirement Home



Imagine taking over from someone who’s been at a company for 122 years*. Crazy shoes to fill, right? OK, now imagine finding out this person made one million more dollars than you. In this economy!



Basically Daily Mail Australia is reporting that Sunrise papa David ‘Kochie’ Koch earned more than $1.5million a year to host the breakfast show four days a week before he announced his resignation.



But Kochie’s replacement, Matt Shirvington? Well, the Olympic sprinter is looking at a debut $400,000 annual salary.



Of course this information is from an unnamed “senior TV executive” so you know the drill: grain of salt.

“Kochie was a big part of Seven’s overall success, and that’s why he was taking home about $1.5million,” the exec told Daily Mail Australia.



Even with a gap of $1.1 million, there are a few things to keep in mind. How much did Kochie get during his first year, for example? Also, there’s a rumoured increase when ratings are revealed — if those numbers are in Shirvo’s favour, that is.



“Shirvo is young, good looking and charismatic, but he’s still relatively untested, which is why he’s getting paid half of what Kochie earned,” the source told the publication.



Um $400K is not half of $1.5 million but go off, unnamed executive.

Apparently then salary for Shirvington (or ‘Shirvo’ — surely we’re going to continue with the morning show nickname thing) will increase to almost double at $750,000 if the ratings and audience feedback are good. He will have to wait until at least November for these figures.

“If he can maintain or even boost ratings, the sky’s the limit.”



Anyway, in case you were wondering, our boi Shirvo owns a $12.5 million dollar Mosman mansion. I wonder if he has a granny flat I could rent off him. I’m not joking.



*Kochie was on Sunrise for 21 years, not 122.



