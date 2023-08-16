Oi Queenslanders: Matt Damon Confirms He Froths The Ekka & That’s Filled My Show Bag Right Up

Brisbane and Hollywood are having a crossover and it’s sending my little noggin into a spin quite frankly. In a meeting of two worlds that couldn’t be further apart – both physically and culturally – today I present to you A-list celebrity Matt Damon giving Queensland’s pride and joy, The Ekka, his seal of approval.

In a video posted to The Ekka‘s social channels (immediate follow) the 52-year-old actor confirmed that he is indeed a big fan of the Royal Queensland Show that is held each year to showcase giant vegetables, cattle and sell an obscene amount of show bags.

“I love it here, it’s our second year in a row coming,” he said wearing a Stone & Wood hat (!!!!!!!!!) “It has turned into a family tradition. Thanks for having us back.”

HUMBLE WHOLESOME KING.

Sorry, why am I crying at the show bag stand?

The social media whiz (who will for sure be getting an extra helping of dagwood dog for nabbing this interview), then had the chops to ask Matt Damon to authenticate that it was indeed Matt Damon speaking.

“This is Matt Damon,” he said.

While seeing the likes of a Hollywood big hitter wading through goat poo at the Ekka baby animal nursery might seem strange, it’s not that big of a stretch considering he now calls Australia (kinda) home. Damon has joined the large contingency of celebs who have set up camp in Byron Bay after buying property in the area.

Unverified but we believe Chris Hemsworth gets a commission each time he converts another real estate sale for one of his famous buddies.

Growing up on the Gold Coast I always thought things like The Ekka were super naff. But if Matt Damon thinks it’s cool, strap me to the Gravatron baby, I’m back on board!

Image credit: Instagram / @theekka