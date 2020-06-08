Thanks for signing up!

When it comes to challenges, the Masterchef twin challenge tonight was… not the best. Mainly, it was a lot of yelling while we watched the teams stress behind steel walls.

Online, most of us were just trying to stop our ears from bleeding from the constant noise of stressed contestants asking constantly for steps and “WHAT ARE YOU DOING NOW” and so on.

The only thing louder than the contestants tonight is Andy's jacket. #MasterChefAU — Jamie Wright (@JamieWrites) June 8, 2020

This episodes noise level is just slightly lower than any of my family dinners #MasterChefAU — dorothy_techno (@DorothyTechno) June 8, 2020

Me as a #MasterChefAU contestant during this challenge: pic.twitter.com/JTtQdU9HFI — 30-50 feral Kyms (not Sarah or an Octopus) (@VerboseBorbage) June 8, 2020

If we weren’t losing our minds over the sheer volume from this ep, we were loling about the chaotic communication over those steel walls.

The comms between Emelia and Callum are like the zoom meetings of today. #MasterChefAU — brixism (@brixism) June 8, 2020

Also maybe it’s time we stopped using the word “hero” as a verb, no?

Stop using "hero" as a verb!!!! #MasterchefAU — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) June 8, 2020

Some other Twitter faves I found on my journey:

Tessa yells at Reynold to give her clear instructions, which is a fair comment because I swear he’s constantly doing things like ‘liquid nitrogening my isomalt’ or ‘moussing the dacquois granache’ #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 8, 2020

The advantage Reece gains from being able to see over the wall is nullified by Poh’s time management skills… #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/5nqt4mM1eK — Tas Mavridis* (@TasMavridis) June 8, 2020

"I'm juicing." Me every 3 months after not working out and eating maccas and KFC #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) June 8, 2020

Brendan now writing pancakes under dumplings on his list tilted “things I am the guy for” #MasterChefAU — domeanddodders (@domeanddodders) June 8, 2020

I’ve literally cooked pancakes where the two halves of the same damn pancake looked more different than Sarah and Brendan’s #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 8, 2020

In the end, Sarah, Reece, Brendan and Poh ended up in the bottom four and everyone is PANICKING.

Me knowing I have to say goodbye to Sarah Tiong, Vegan Reece or Brendan tomorrow #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/YB3bAUkMu7 — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) June 8, 2020

Tomorrow is gonna be awful. I don’t want ANY of those 4 to leave! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/po81XpPASp — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 8, 2020

Ooft, tomorrow is gonna be a situation.