When it comes to challenges, the Masterchef twin challenge tonight was… not the best. Mainly, it was a lot of yelling while we watched the teams stress behind steel walls.

Online, most of us were just trying to stop our ears from bleeding from the constant noise of stressed contestants asking constantly for steps and “WHAT ARE YOU DOING NOW” and so on.

If we weren’t losing our minds over the sheer volume from this ep, we were loling about the chaotic communication over those steel walls.

Also maybe it’s time we stopped using the word “hero” as a verb, no?

Some other Twitter faves I found on my journey:

In the end, Sarah, Reece, Brendan and Poh ended up in the bottom four and everyone is PANICKING.

Ooft, tomorrow is gonna be a situation.

READ MORE
Simon Overcooked Broccoli On 'MasterChef' And It's A Metaphor For Australia, Or Something