It’s the finale of MasterChef: Back To Win is here and the pressure is on. Literally, there’s about 15 pressure cookers on tonight.

But if you thought the winner of tonight’s episode would be Laura or Emilia, you are sorely mistaken because it’s obviously Jock and his incredible kilt.

We simply must stan.

Sorry I can't hear anything over jocks kilt #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) July 20, 2020

Seriously, cancel the episode and give us a 90-minute catwalk of Jock and his kilt. It is truly what the people want.

Forget showing the competition, can we just have 90 minutes of Jock in his kilt? #MasterchefAU — Emilia (@emiliameow) July 20, 2020

This truly is the gift we didn’t know we needed.

Jock in a kilt was an added benefit we didn't think of at the start of this series. #MasterChefAU — The Washing Up (@thewashingup) July 20, 2020

Such a chaotic, yet stylish, energy. We must bow down to our kilt king.

The insanity of Jock telling contestants to “Calm down, collect your thoughts” WHILE HE STANDS TWO FEET AWAY IN THE KILT. I mean, come on. #MasterchefAU — Michael Lucas (@MrMichaelLucas) July 20, 2020

This is the best day of my life.

My reaction when Jock walked in wearing a kilt to the Masterchef finale #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/dRbePIYvK0 — Sheridan Spencer (@sheeriispencer) July 20, 2020

Personally can’t get past how much I love Jock’s kilt #MasterchefAU — cherie (@cherieftpotter) July 20, 2020

He truly does scream BKE (Big Kilt Energy) and hoo boy, did it get people horny.

Jock in a kilt is kind of doing it for me? ????????‍♀️ #MasterChefAU — Emma McGarry (@emcg733) July 20, 2020

I'M SORRY YOU'LL HAVE TO SPEAK UP, @ZONFRILLO'S WEARING A KILT. #MasterChefau — Petra Starke ???????? (@petstarr) July 20, 2020

Big kilt energy #masterchefau — Edwina Williams (@edwinawilltweet) July 20, 2020

Also, Jock in the full kilt fit out I can't even ???????????? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/H7fWsNQ3co — anonymissjane (@anonymissjane) July 19, 2020

That’s it! Jock wins! Give him a quarter of a million dollars to spent solely on kilts.