Tonight’s episode of MasterChef brought a whole new definition to the *chefs kiss*. Not only did we get to see diehard KatyCat Reece Hignell lose his fucking mind over meeting Katy Perry, but we also got to witness the historic moment that Katy Perry called Jock “Daddy.”

After one episode with Katy Perry as a guest judge, I simply refuse to watch any future episodes without her attendance. I don’t really care how much it costs, I demand Channel 10 make her a permanent fixture in the judging lineup. Go on, do it you cowards.

At the time of filming, Katy Perry was visibly pregnant, which means she was likely a hormonal, horny mess. But hoo boy, I really didn’t expect her to come straight out with a “daddy” joke (maybe a joke? idk) in the middle of a family-friendly cooking show.

But alas, it happened. And boy, oh boy, was it GLORIOUS.

Was not prepared for Katy Perry calling Jock ‘daddy’ #MasterChefAU — Natacha Maloon (@natachamaloon) May 14, 2020

did… did katy perry just call jock… daddy? #MasterChefAU — ???????????????????????? ???? (@goldenwildfIwr) May 14, 2020

Jock will now, and forever, be known as Daddy. All hail Daddy Jock.

But she didn’t just call him Daddy. If my memory (and the memory of countless Twitter users) serves me well, the official quote was “put it in my mouth daddy.”

PUT. IT. IN. MY. MOUTH. DADDY.

Maybe its iso… Maybe its horny MasterChef energy.

Did Katy Perry just say “put it my mouth daddy” to Jock #MasterChefAU — Consy (@CONSY05) May 14, 2020

”Put it in my mouth daddy.” Katy Perry on national TV. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/PDNxD9wOF9 — B L E S S I N G (@_Blessing) May 14, 2020

I am a full time journalist and even I’m lost for words after witnessing Katy Perry’s chaotic energy throughout this episode. We simply must have horny pregnant Katy Perry energy in every episode moving forward. I don’t care that they’ve already filmed the whole series.

Dammit Channel 10, give the people what they want.