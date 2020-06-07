Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Nah, not gonna finish it, you get the idea.

Tonight’s elimination kicked off with the most divisive of Aussie delicacies: the meat pie.

Everyone knows which bakery cooks the best one. It’s always in some obscure country town you have to pass through on the way to visiting your weird, rural relos.

Not tonight. Tonight, the best meat pies are in the MasterChef kitchen, supposedly. Pretty specific guidelines, right? That didn’t stop everyone from making the same joke as always…

…and some new jokes too. *groans so hard my eyes roll back into skull*

Turns out there’s one thing Reynold (supposedly) can’t make: pies. He wouldn’t let the judges give him shit over that fact, either.

It wasn’t just him. There was weird chemistry going on all over the kitchen.

That includes the judges.

Tessa poured her heart out and have a cute spiel about her nan. The judges didn’t give a shit.

Round two: something that represents your Australia. Here we go…

Can we take a moment to appreciate the very, very divergent paths of Reynold and Simon?

The Guardian Australia writers couldn’t make up their minds about the damn vegetable. Ill help them out: it’s gross, actually.

In the end, it was Simon and his underwhelming broccoli who was booted. Is underwhelming broccoli a redundant statement? This writer thinks so.

However, nobody could fault him on fulfilling the brief.

It’s been too long with out a sexual innuendo. Got anything for us, Khanh?

Noted.

