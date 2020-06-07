Thanks for signing up!

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Nah, not gonna finish it, you get the idea.

Tonight’s elimination kicked off with the most divisive of Aussie delicacies: the meat pie.

Everyone knows which bakery cooks the best one. It’s always in some obscure country town you have to pass through on the way to visiting your weird, rural relos.

Not tonight. Tonight, the best meat pies are in the MasterChef kitchen, supposedly. Pretty specific guidelines, right? That didn’t stop everyone from making the same joke as always…

…and some new jokes too. *groans so hard my eyes roll back into skull*

Why don’t they get 3.141592654 hours to cook a pie? #MasterChefAU — Robin Illingworth (@bobillingworth) June 7, 2020

Turns out there’s one thing Reynold (supposedly) can’t make: pies. He wouldn’t let the judges give him shit over that fact, either.

Jock: oohhh we’ve got Reynold rattled

Reynold: congratulations

I need more of sassy Reynold… #MasterChefAU — J E S S I C A (@Quisticles) June 7, 2020

You know it’s all stars when they’re all comfortable telling the judges to get lost #MasterChefAU — Laura Jensen (@LauraJcookies) June 7, 2020

It wasn’t just him. There was weird chemistry going on all over the kitchen.

Reynold and Kahn on the same bench and both wondering wtf to do with the brief is incredibly funny, HOW HAVE WE GONE SO LONG WITHOUT THIS WHOLESOME CHEMISTRY #MasterChefAU — xuan (@jnxd_) June 7, 2020

There's like 10 pohs looking in the oven tonight #Masterchefau — khanh (@khanhong) June 7, 2020

JESS WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THIS CHALLENGE COZ SHE'S A CUTIE PIE BUT YOU ASSHOLES SENT HER HOME. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/HVz2dBmWC7 — Shroomkin – Social distancing since 2014 (@shroomkin82) June 7, 2020

Sarah T's gravy looks watery. Somewhere Mary Berry is yelling…#masterchefau pic.twitter.com/kGxJ5s52j4 — Jen (@gotothegymjen) June 7, 2020

That includes the judges.

Is just me or does Andy remind anyone of Kath Day Knight? Oim puttin choise inta my poi pastry #MasterChefAU #masterchefaustralia #kath&kim pic.twitter.com/mT4INOb8JP — MsNobody (@MrsNobody21) June 7, 2020

Tessa poured her heart out and have a cute spiel about her nan. The judges didn’t give a shit.

They might as well have said to Tessa “Fuck, I hope your Nan did a better job?” #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/A5WkRDwMUy — Robin Illingworth (@bobillingworth) June 7, 2020

I'm so confused, usually in #MasterChefAU your grans recipe sends you sailing through. — Lia (@LiaMirch) June 7, 2020

Round two: something that represents your Australia. Here we go…

“I’m making a baked bread, thinly sliced with a whipped dairy spread, marinated with a vegetable spiced yeast, served toasted. Maybe on a hibachi.” #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/ZZuywLJcSz — eeek (@eeeka208) June 7, 2020

Can we take a moment to appreciate the very, very divergent paths of Reynold and Simon?

Reynold: My quintessial Australian dish is a cherry ripe in the shape of the Opera House Simon: naked broccoli I can’t #MasterChefAU — Milly (@mmilly) June 7, 2020

The Guardian Australia writers couldn’t make up their minds about the damn vegetable. Ill help them out: it’s gross, actually.

Ahh broccoli- the traditional veg that Australians leave on their plate uneaten. Good choice #MasterChefAU — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) June 7, 2020

if you think brocolli stems are bad it is because you are overcooking them and I don’t know what to do for you #masterchefau — steph harmon (@stephharmon) June 7, 2020

In the end, it was Simon and his underwhelming broccoli who was booted. Is underwhelming broccoli a redundant statement? This writer thinks so.

If this is representative of Australia no wonder we’re in the bloody state we’re in #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/xW491Zdn3Q — Bethanie Blanchard (@beth_blanchard) June 7, 2020

However, nobody could fault him on fulfilling the brief.

To be fair, over-boiled broccoli is peak Australian dinner #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 7, 2020

Simon has given a nod to Australian culinary tradition by presenting overboiled vegetables to the judges tonight.#MasterChefAU — The Cathy Wilcox (@cathywilcox1) June 7, 2020

It’s been too long with out a sexual innuendo. Got anything for us, Khanh?

Love a rough puff top #masterchefau — khanh (@khanhong) June 7, 2020

Noted.