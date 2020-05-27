When it was first announced that Network 10 was retooling MasterChef with three new judges, look, I was glad that they were getting rid of the OG coots ‘coz it was getting v. tired, but I was wary about how the audience would take to three brand new critics.

But it looks like the producers have caught lightning in a bottle (or at least in a saucepan) once again as punters seem to bloody love the new crop of judges, consisting of Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo, and Andy Allen.

A new report claims that based on the success of the revamped cooking series, the new judging team is hoping to score a sweet salary bump.

“They are in absolute and complete control of negotiations, and they can be – look what they’ve managed to do!” an insider told Woman’s Day.

The trio are reportedly receiving around $500,000 a year, but hope to get more, the source revealed.

“Breathing life into a show that most people assumed had run its course is no easy feat and they’ll be able to push for bigger salaries and benefits going forward,” the insider added.

Interestingly, the previous judging team’s departure was reportedly based on disagreements over salary so let’s hope that doesn’t happen again we actually love these three.