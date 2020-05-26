Though it was a sad inevitability of the effects of the outside world, the arrival of social distancing conditions on MasterChef was no less a jarring moment and a stark reminder that even Kitchen HQ isn’t immune to the reach of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Last night’s episode was the first to be held under social distancing conditions, indicating it was shot immediately after the Government’s isolation mandates came into play in March.

Contestants were stood large distances apart from one another inside the kitchen, hugging and handshaking was strictly outlawed, gloves were required when handling food in the communal pantry, even the judging panel was stationed a safe distance away from contestants.

It really was a sight to behold; the twelve remaining contestants spread out across virtually the entire set floor.

And yet despite that, MasterChef – like so many other scenarios they’ve faced so far during this fairly remarkable season – found a way to make it all so bloody nice and wholesome.

Contestants readily embraced the tough new conditions and leaned in as hard as they possibly could, making the best of the bad scenario wherever possible.

That manifested in a range of different ways. From Reynold and Simon giggling like schoolboys while racing to put on protective gloves…

…to Poh lamenting the loss out physical contact out loud…

…to teams congratulating and supporting each other through responsibly distancing applause or, remarkably enough, the ever-rare Air Group Hug.

Good on you, Green Team! No high fives, but a round of applause well deserved ???? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/h8252quqxu — masterchefau (@masterchefau) May 25, 2020

The energy on display, not just throughout the series in general, but specifically last night under extremely challenging circumstances, is infectious; the kind of positive outlook that we all sorely need in our media right now to counterbalance just how awful everything else is, and has been.

Of course it should be said that production on MasterChef managed to weather the threat of the pandemic through a series of lucky strokes. That the season was already halfway done, with 12 contestants remaining, probably meant it could avoid having to shut down filming altogether. Had there been 20-odd people still in contention with those rules imposed, it’s hard to see how filming could’ve possibly been achieved in that Kitchen HQ space. True it is as well that this year’s contestants are not living communally in one large house, and are instead separated out into individual housing apartments in Docklands. That again is stroke of pure luck that completely skirts the negative impacts coronavirus has had on similar productions.

But all that said, watching this group of truly, truly lovely people navigate such extreme conditions with cheer, love, and genuine enthusiasm was deeply heartening stuff. And everyone involved in MasterChef this year, throughout all this, deserves nothing but the highest applause for it.

Really bloody great gear. What a series it’s been.