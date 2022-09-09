Ana De Armas has claimed Marilyn Monroe‘s ghost haunted the filming of Blonde and sometimes terrorised the set when she was mad. It truly is a wild day in terms of news about the deceased.

The Knives Out star was cast as Marilyn Monroe amidst much controversy due to her Cuban heritage. She had to learn to mask her Spanish accent, and certain people were furious that someone non-Anglo was cast as the blonde bombshell.

De Armas spoke about the struggle of navigating that drama and how much she had to learn to play the role accurately — to the point where she was feeling the presence of… Marilyn Monroe’s ghost?

“I truly believe that she was very close to us, she was with us,” De Armas said, per Deadline.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful.

“Being in the same places that she was, filming in her house, it was a very strong sensation there was something in the air and I think she was approving of what we were doing.”

Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ starring Ana De Armas received a massive 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/zDuEkptujm — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 8, 2022

This is all very interesting considering the controversy around Blonde. The film has been criticised for over-sexualising Marilyn Monroe, which is ironic considering this is exactly what society did to her when she was alive. It’s also based on a book of the same name that blends fact and fiction for its narrative.

After Kim Kardashian wore Monroe’s famous Mr President dress at the Met Gala, and now this, maybe she just wants to rest in fkn peace for once. I don’t think that’s too much of a stretch since apparently her ghost would also mess with the set if she was pissed off at scenes in her biopic.

“She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” De Armas told reporters, per Reuters.

“Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

Blonde was actually filmed in the house Marilyn Monroe lived in. A confronting scene of her death was literally recorded in the room she died in. So her ghost hanging around and haunting the fuck out of people who won’t let her be doesn’t seem wild to me — but pretending that she liked being commodified does.