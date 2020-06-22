Over the weekend, Mamma Mia! co-creator Judy Craymer got ABBA fans all riled up by fanning the flames of a third film.
“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” she told Daily Mail recently.
“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”
Now, lead star Amanda Seyfried has poured a big bucket of water over said flames and squashed our hopes of a follow-up to the much-loved Mamma Mia! sequel.
“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” she told Collider. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?”
Still, the actress has her reservations.
“So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again,” she added. “I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way.”
To quote mustachio gentleman Mario, MAMMA MIA!
Both flicks are now streaming on Netflix.