Don’t freak out but Mamma Mia! is set to cop a third film, so here we go again (again).

In news that is absolutely the best thing to happen since we found out that we were getting a second film, co-creator Judy Craymer has just revealed that she was actually going to start work on a third film before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on her plans.

Craymer has already blessed us with the original stage musical, as well as the two films, but it turns out good things come in threes because we can *hopefully* expect a third film post-COVID.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” she told Daily Mail recently. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

The news comes a year after ABBA’s own Bjorn Ulvaeus said he’d be interested in having “a look at” a third film if the idea was good enough. Considering the first two cinematic films were cinematic masterpieces, I’m fairly certain the concept for MM3 wouldn’t exactly be disappointing.

Universal wants it, ABBA wants it and clearly we fucking want it. So Judes, give the people what they want.

But if that wasn’t enough to satisfy the burning desire for another ABBA musical, Crayer also isn’t ruling out turning Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again into a stage show, telling Daily Mail “it’s a thought.”

Unfortunately we won’t be seeing a third Mamma Mia! film hitting screens anytime soon, but at least we can sleep easy knowing that when coronavirus *finally* fucks off, we will have a new ABBA musical to binge-watch.