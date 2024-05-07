MAFS’ Tahnee And Ollie Have Been Feuding Online And It’s Getting Really Fkn Spicy

Calling all Married At First Sight (MAFS) fans, because some major drama just went down between Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton. The pair broke up quite a while ago, but the exes have just started feuding publicly, using social media as their medium of choice, of course.

I never expected Tahnee to insinuate that Ollie may have cheated on her OR that Ollie would be addressing any rumours, but here we are.

I think the exes are being messy for two reasons: they’ve had some distance from the breakup so it feels easier to speak about it, and also because Ollie has recently hard-launched his new girlfriend Nadia Marvin. He’s pleaded with the public to please treat his new relationship with kindness, so let me break down the drama below.

Back in happier times… (Image: Nine)

Tahnee’s shady TikToks towards Ollie

Everything kicked off when Tahnee shared a TikTok lip-syncing to Billie Eilish’s song “Happier Than Ever” – specifically the part where Billie is singing “And I don’t talk shit about you on the internet / Never told anyone anything bad.”

She didn’t name her ex in this clip, but wrote this telling caption: “I actually didn’t talk shit about you, I just said what happened and it’s not my fault the situation makes you look bad.”

After Tahnee’s TikTok was viewed 1.5 million times, she shared another video to explain her situation with Ollie and where the couple stands now.

The TL;DR is that she has now found “clarity” after her breakup with Ollie and she wasn’t comfortable that he brought a woman to their shared house just weeks after they’d split. When it comes to cheating allegations, she said she had no proof, but was concerned after finding a cardigan in her room that didn’t belong to her.

“All I’m gonna say is when we were together I came from a holiday and I found an item of clothing, a cardigan, in my bedroom that was not mine. To this day, I still don’t know whose cardigan this is,” she said.

“It just fucked me, it kind of put things in a bit of a downward spiral.”

She also gave Ollie’s new girlfriend some advice, saying: “I hope what happened to me doesn’t happen to you, and I hope that you can look at a situation and not believe things for face value like I did.” Spicy.

Ollie recently shared some photos with his girlfriend and her family. (Image: Instagram @skeltonollie)

Ollie asks MAFS fans to support his new relationship

There’s a sentiment from some MAFS fans that Ollie may have moved on too quickly, so he chucked a statement up on his Instagram Story.

“Hey, I just wanted to speak on this a bit as I’ve gotten it a couple times. I understand the perception of this being ‘quick’. The reality is Tahnee and I broke up last November. There has been so much press regarding our breakup that it may seem fresher but personally I’m very much removed from the situation,” he wrote.

He went on to say that he’s “never felt this way” about a previous partner the way he does with his current girlfriend.

“That’s not a gloat, but rather acknowledging that everyone moves at their own pace and everyone’s story is different too,” he added.

Ollie said that it felt “lame” to release a statement, but felt “obliged” seeing as his relationship with Tahnee was in the public eye.

“I’m so happy and I hope you guys can support that but if you can’t that’s okay too,” he wrote.

The couple called it quits in December 2023. (Image: Nine)

MAFS fans rally around Tahnee

People have been busy chatting about the drama on TikTok.

“Ollie should not be mad at you! He should be mad at his own actions,” one person wrote.

“I thought Ollie would have [been] more respectful, really disappointing,” another commented.

“Breakups are hard enough, I can’t even imagine being in the public eye on top of that. I’m sorry that happened,” a third said.

Yikes. I feel like this isn’t the end of the whole sitch, so if there are any updates I’ll jump on here to let you know.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Tahnee and Ollie for comment.