Yesterday, the local yokel gossip rags were abuzz with rumours that a classic wife-swap is about to go down on Married At First Sight.

Both New Idea and Woman’s Day published explosive texts that expose an apparent secret relationship between Mikey Pembroke and co-star Stacey Hampton.

Now, Stacey’s MAFS groom Michael Goonan has all but confirmed the reports in not one, but two radio interviews.

Speaking to Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny, Michael said: “Does it happen? I mean you’re gonna have to wait a whole week and you’ll see. I’m not gonna be the person to tell you Santa Claus isn’t real and ruin the surprise, you’ll have to find out yourself.”

Despite insisting on, erm, not spoiling the existence of Santa Claus (?), he went on to say: “Mikey saying it happened, Stacey saying it didn’t happen. I’ve made my mind up. I’m not going to sit here and throw stones at Stacey, she’s a gorgeous girl. That’s her job to convince Australia on that one.

“It does seem like something happened, I mean we don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work that one out!”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Nova 96.9 Fitzy and Wippa, he denied rumours that he cheats with Hayley Vernon.

“I don’t think Hayley is attractive, I think Hayley has a wonderful personality,” he charmingly said, adding that with the events that are about to unfold, it’s “going to be a hell of a show.”

Interestingly, he also revealed that he is “still seeing someone from the show”. Who that is? We do not know.

Another nugget of information worth raising is his fight with Steve. It has been alleged that the bucks party beef between the two blokes was actually sparked because of comments Michael made “about overweight women,” according to Wippa.

“Well I never said that, what are you talking about,” he responded. “I mean that would’ve been prime time if I had of said that, that’s the most chauvinistic thing on the planet!”

Adding, “I thought Steve had a bit of intellect but it turns out he’s just a grumpy old man.”

The matter also came up on Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny, with Chrissie Swan claiming that production halted for two weeks due to allegations about Michael.

He responded, “Production halted for two weeks because there was that much stuff that happened off-camera that wasn’t captured in the moment so production had to have multiple meetings and work out when everyone’s storyline is, because a lot of storylines had deviated or gone off the rails.”

He then went into details about the kind of BTS drama that’s about to unfold and brace yourselves for this one, mates.

“People being in each other’s rooms, people going out together, people going to bars together. It’s like being in a jail cell for three months, you’re gonna want to knock on Bubbas room next door and go out for a few,” he said.

Fire up the popcorn – shit’s about to go down.