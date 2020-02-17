Not gonna lie, I am horrendously behind in Married At First Sight. I’m really just living in the past, because the last time I tuned into anything MAFS-related, Cyrell Paule and Love Island star Eden Dally had just split up. They’re back together though, and Cyrell just gave birth to their first baby on Saturday.

New Idea has the scoop if you’re looking for a slew of family / baby photos and a video.

The new mum told the publication that the baby boy has been named Bub for now. A couple of weeks back, Cyrell shared on Instagram that she and Eden still couldn’t decide on a name.

The gist is that Cyrell wants something unique while Eden’s keen on a “fighters’ name”.

“I probably took every drug you could take during labour,” Cyrell joked to the publication. “I ended up getting cut as well, and because I genuinely couldn’t push anymore, he also had to get suctioned out.”

I feel numb. But anywho, Cyrell said her son is a “quiet boy.”

“He didn’t get a loud mouth like his mum,” she said.

For those curious, Cyrell and Eden got back together about two months ago.

“Cyrell and I have always been close, and we didn’t have a nasty break-up,” Eden explained. “We just took a little break. And then we got back together. It wasn’t nasty at all. We’ve always been friends.”

He added that even if they did permanently split, he and Cyrell would happily co-parent their son.

Welcome to the world, lil Bub.