MAFS’ Clare Verrall Shares Taylor Swift Tat Blunder & I Guess The Artist Had A Poor Reputation

Married At First Sight (MAFS) Season 2’s Clare Verrall has shared her hilarious Taylor Swift tattoo blunder with the world. I guess some things are permanent and can’t just be shaken off after all.

On the Listnr Newsroom podcast, Verrall shared that back in February she went to get a tattoo of the Swift lyric “Fuck the patriarchy” from her critically acclaimed life-changing hit “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”.

However the artist made a spelling mistake. Talk about a cruel summer.

“I thought I would get ‘fuck the patriarchy’ as a tramp stamp because I have always been a staunch feminist. I thought they knew how to spell!” Verrall told the pod.

“I can’t spell! I then sent a picture of my tattoo to family and my sister asks what ‘pairiarchy’ is. They made the T an I, my tat said ‘fuck the pairiarchy’.

“My mum then wrote, ‘spelling was never your forte, darling’”.

See, this is why you go to an artist with a good reputation. No? Fine, I’ll see myself out swiftly.

According to Verrall’s Instagram stories, the tattoo mistake was fixed up 24 hours later and all was peaceful with the world once more.

As away to apologise for the mistake, the artist gave a free small tat to Verrall – an L on her left hand and an R on her right hand – designed to help her when driving. Any girl or gay who has stepped behind the wheel of a vehicle knows within their heart of hearts that this is a smart idea.

“Actually life changing tattoos,” she wrote over a picture of her new consolation tats.

“I can’t tell left from right and have to do the L thing with my hand, or ensure I am wearing a watch on my left.

“Wish I got them when I wanted them 20 years ago, but everyone’s teasing of the idea stopped me.”

You know what? Here’s to doing things that our younger selves would approve of.

Speaking of which, it’s time to get more tattoos. I’ll tell my partner I’m “healing my inner child” and what not.