The nation has rallied behind Josh after Melissa tormented him to the point of no return at tonight’s Commitment Ceremony on MAFS.

Honestly, it was horrific to watch. I don’t know about you but I was sobbing like a wee bébé.

Horny Mum and Disney Daddy plonked themselves on the Ouch Couch and the woman announced things are shit between them. Consider me shocked at that revelation.

Poor ol’ Disney Daddy, Australia’s sweetheart, already looked defeated mere seconds after sitting down and the internet was collectively pouring one out for him.

Ooo Josh already looks peeved. They’ve just sat down. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 19, 2023

Oh Josh looks so disconnected it’s heartbreaking #MAFSAU — jade (@jadeyk01) February 19, 2023

Horny Mum essentially threw Disney Daddy under the bus and said she couldn’t talk about rooting during Intimacy Week because of his “conservativeness” and that she feels like the “alpha” in their relo.

The good people of Twitter had to pick their jaws up off the floor ‘cos they’d dropped (like it was hot). It was so dehumanising and belittling.

i know she did not just say that she’s the alpha LMFAO PLEASE #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ (@intosneedy) February 19, 2023

FUCK THE WORD “ALPHA” INTO THE FUCKING ABYSS #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 19, 2023

So Josh isn’t a man?! Who the fuck is she to make this call! We ask for men to open up AND BE VULNERABLE! Josh does it and he is labeled a pussy. What a fucking joke Melissa is! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@LeahJayK) February 19, 2023

Disney Daddy went off like milk defending himself and it was simply divine to witness.

He said there was a “control” issue in their relationship and that Horny Mum had attempted to control elements of his behaviour, including his access to the telly, his mobile and when he reads.

“She has used degrading and dehumanising language to me, questioning my manhood,” he said.

“So when we talk about getting to the core of the issue, that is the core of the issue right there.”

Folks couldn’t get enough of Disney Daddy standing his ground. ‘Twas the drag of the century, some might say.

Wow! Josh is going off. Finally getting this off his chest and you can see how much he's been holding in #mafs #mafsau — Bec (@misscynic) February 19, 2023

yes to josh absolutely putting it all out on the table #mafsau pic.twitter.com/RXscmqJNxZ — 🤍 (@britttanyk) February 19, 2023

MAFS expert John asked Horny Mum if Disney Dad was “man enough” for her, and she said she feels like “he’s just not a big man” and that she wants a “manly man”.

This completely revolting answer infuriated Duncan, who has proved to be the only normal man on this godforsaken show.

“One of the most frustrating things is when someone says, ‘You’re not a man,’” he said.

“What is a man? A man is someone who can really talk about their emotions and get deep and be vulnerable.

“That’s a man. What a man isn’t is someone who just wants to chop it up and not talk about anything. To me, that’s not a man.”

And in that gorgeous moment, Twitter was horny AF for him. As we all were.

Duncan speaking up about ‘what is a man’ confirming he’s the catch we all think he is #MAFSAU — Rachel (@rachthurgs) February 19, 2023

Just when I thought I couldn't love Duncan anymore than I already did. #mafsau #mafs — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) February 19, 2023

Horny Mum, who absolutely had to fucking stop, then said their night of intimacy was “just sex” and “just a transaction” and people were screaming, crying and throwing up begging her to be quiet.

Even Harrison, the biggest fucking gronk in Australia, was shaking his head at Melissa.

As the internet pointed out, that’s how you know shit is reaaaalllllly fucked.

Even Harrison is shaking his head and groaning at Melissa, that's saying something #MAFS #MAFSAU — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) February 19, 2023

you know it's bad when harrison is burying his face in his hands about the state of your relationship #mafsau — aspiring range rover housewife (@fruitandtie) February 19, 2023

“It wasn’t how I imagined to have an amazing sex life with someone, it was just physical,” Horny Mum continued.

“That was quite awful. We were drunk and it was just really awkward.”

It was … horrific to witness. Disney Daddy was, understandably, v. upset and overwhelmed and left the room after hearing those cruel, nasty words come out of Horny Mum’s gob.

In encouraging scenes — bearing in mind that the bar is on the floor in MAFS — the fellas left the room to make sure Disney Daddy was OK and make it clear they had his back. The people of Twitter were happy to see this.

I'm so proud of the boys checking on him! #mafsau — tanisha (@tanishaxwonder) February 19, 2023

okay good all the men going to see if he’s okay #mafs #mafsau — cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) February 19, 2023

Nice to see all the men leave to support Josh. #MAFSAU — Jen Lee 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@jenleeren) February 19, 2023

Love the boys followed Josh to give him their support #MAFSAU #MAFS — Amanda (@Sneaky_Hobbit) February 19, 2023

The vibe on Twitter took a horrendous turn, however, when Horny Mum revealed she’d written “leave” and then crossed it out and wrote “stay” because she is obsessed with torturing the man, apparently.

Thankfully, Johnny Boy said he’d bend the rules and let Disney Daddy be free from the shackles of the shitshow that is MAFS and folks were happy as Larry.

Yes John. Thank fucking god. Save this person’s mental health while you can. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 19, 2023

And that was that. Yes, I cried, thanks for asking.

But somehow I shed even more tears because the episode ended with Shannon out-turding himself and Caitlin out-queening herself. You can read all about the bloody tear-jerker of a MAFS episode here via our stunning recap.

If you’re still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.