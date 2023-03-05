Sandy has finally been freed from the shackles of MAFS and her beast-mode husband Dan. Run forth, my sweet angel.

For anyone who has a clue, this decision shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering how dogshit Dan has been treating Sandy. The bloke announced at last week’s Commitment Ceremony that he wasn’t attracted to his objectively stunning wife and then slept with her, has been continually body-shaming her ‘cos she wasn’t as “active’ as him and kept getting mad that she didn’t like him going on six-hour runs. Among many other things.

The straw which seemingly broke the camel’s back for ol’ mate Beast-Mode was that seawater causes Sandy’s eczema to flare up, thus she doesn’t enjoy frequenting the big, watery beast that is the beach.

“The ocean is calling me. I have to go home,” he (sincerely) said. SCREAMING.

I genuinely wish I was joking but if I had a dollar for every time Dan said the words “beach” or “ocean” on the Ouch Couch tonight, I’d have a house deposit. He really didn’t want to pursue a relationship with a clever, beautiful, gutsy and emotionally-intelligent woman because she’s suffocating his desire to become one with the water and live out his days like Flipper and Lopaka.

The internet was shook. They did not realise MAFS‘ casting included creatures of the sea.

I love how Dan is like “I need to leave, I need to return to the ocean” like he’s a mermaid and not just a douche #MAFSAU — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) March 5, 2023

“The ocean is calling me. I have to go home.” Didn't know Dan was a Merman! #MAFSAU — PrudenceJane (@prudence_jane) March 5, 2023

Now Dan can focus all his energy on his love of the ocean 🙄😆#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/3gfXKvXWqH — Luvy_Duvy (@KanjLuvy) March 5, 2023

The only thing calling for Dan in the ocean #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/kxU2eaY9n2 — Linley Jane ☠️ (@Lone_Deranger_) March 5, 2023

The beach and the ocean are calling me, I have to go home now #MAFSAU #mafsaunz pic.twitter.com/SITTsK2SWe — A Massive Eyeroll🦘 (@BuluBane) March 5, 2023

Dan might be in love with the depths of the ocean, but he’s a very shallow man #MAFSAU — Not My Closet (@NotMyCloset) March 5, 2023

Others said the bloke legitimately thought he was the ocean’s chosen one à la Moana.

Dan from @MarriedAU is giving me Moana vibes. Is if he said “The ocean is calling me” 🙄 #Mafs #MAFSAU — Lee Bailey (@leebailey11) March 5, 2023

Dan thinks he’s farken Moana #MAFSAU — Adam Howard (@adamOsaussies) March 5, 2023

The entire thing was ridonkulous. Praying that Sandy gets the support and help she needs following the clusterfuck of an experience she’s had on MAFS.

