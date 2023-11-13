Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton Have Filed For Divorce After Just Six Months Of Marriage

You know what they say, love is fleeting. And that’s certainly the case for The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage and his celebrity hairstylist husband Chris Appleton who filed for divorce on Monday after six months of marriage.

Lukas and Chris got married back in April in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas. They even had Chris’ long-term client Kim Kardashian officiate the wedding which is honestly my dream but I’ll let it slide due to the current circumstances.

Naturally, because Miss Kimberly was involved, Lukas and Chris’ wedding — and her advice to get a prenup — was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

But in a cruel twist of fate, the episode went live literally one day before the separation date listed on the divorce docs, which were obtained by TMZ.

According to the divorce documents, Chris listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

TMZ reported that it was a hard decision for Chris to make and that he’d tried everything he could to make the marriage work before doing what he needed to “make the best decision for himself moving forward.”



As far as romances go, Lukas and Chris’ love story has been a bit of a whirlwind.

They first sparked romance rumours in February 2023 after going on a trip to Mexico together. Chris confirmed his relationship with Lukas during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where he told Drew how bloody happy he was.

“I’m very happy,” he said.

“Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

On April 5, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they were engaged. Then, 21 days later, they revealed they’d tied the knot.

Well, there you have it.

It’s a bummer for the now-exes but I guess the silver lining is that almost-lawyer Kimberly Kardashian was around to tell them to get a pre-nup.