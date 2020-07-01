I think after being cancelled – like literally cancelled off air – two years ago and then revived on Netflix, the team behind Lucifer are just having fun. As they should. I say this because we’ve copped a rather interesting sneak peek at the fourth episode of season 5.

Noir. It’s noir.

Entertainment Weekly has published the first look exclusively and I honestly have no idea what’s going on.

According to EW, the episode – ‘It Never Ends Well for the Chicken’ tells the tale of what happened when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) visited Los Angeles in the 1940s. It also dives right into Maze’s (Lesley Ann-Brandt) past. Lauren German, who plays detective Chloe Decker, will star as a male cop in the flashback episode. It’ll also be in black and white, as per the genre.

Co-showrunner, Joe Henderson, described the episode’s synopsis to EW as Lucifer’s first case. There are two more pics on EW, if you’re keen. One of them includes Ella (Aimee Carcia) with a moustache.

German looks like such a badass.

Season 5 will have 16 episodes in total. The first eight chapters will drop on August 21 on Netflix. The streaming giant also recently announced a sixth and final season of the mystery drama.

To celebrate its season 5 release date, Netflix shared 66.6 seconds of Lucifer being a cheeky lil’ devil.

The preview tile says it all, to be honest.

You can watch all four season of Lucifer on Netflix now.

(This made me chuckle)

READ MORE
The Devil Works Hard But Netflix Works Harder 'Cos 'Lucifer' Has Been Renewed For Season 6
Image: Instagram / @laurengerman