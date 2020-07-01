Thanks for signing up!

I think after being cancelled – like literally cancelled off air – two years ago and then revived on Netflix, the team behind Lucifer are just having fun. As they should. I say this because we’ve copped a rather interesting sneak peek at the fourth episode of season 5.

Noir. It’s noir.

Entertainment Weekly has published the first look exclusively and I honestly have no idea what’s going on.

According to EW, the episode – ‘It Never Ends Well for the Chicken’ tells the tale of what happened when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) visited Los Angeles in the 1940s. It also dives right into Maze’s (Lesley Ann-Brandt) past. Lauren German, who plays detective Chloe Decker, will star as a male cop in the flashback episode. It’ll also be in black and white, as per the genre.

Co-showrunner, Joe Henderson, described the episode’s synopsis to EW as Lucifer’s first case. There are two more pics on EW, if you’re keen. One of them includes Ella (Aimee Carcia) with a moustache.

German looks like such a badass.

Season 5 will have 16 episodes in total. The first eight chapters will drop on August 21 on Netflix. The streaming giant also recently announced a sixth and final season of the mystery drama.

To celebrate its season 5 release date, Netflix shared 66.6 seconds of Lucifer being a cheeky lil’ devil.

The preview tile says it all, to be honest.

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix ???? pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

You can watch all four season of Lucifer on Netflix now.

(This made me chuckle)