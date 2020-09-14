The devil himself, Tom Ellis, has gifted the people a sneak peek of Lucifer season 5, part 2. Actually, he’s given us a two-minute look at the highly-anticipated musical episode, in which the cast literally just sing for an hour or so.

The first half of Lucifer season 5 dropped on Netflix back in August. Part 2 is expected to drop… early next year (if all goes to plan). The split had a little to do with the pandemic, although season 5 was always going to be a two-parter. More on that later.

ANYWAY, the teaser debuted at the DC FanDome convention over the weekend.

Behold, Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), and Ellis (Lucifer) performing Queen‘s Another One Bites the Dust.

Just a little taste of our musical episode ????#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

Tag yourself, I’m the dead guy.

This musical episode is titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, by the way. How fitting.

I stand by my theory that being cancelled by Fox and then resurrected by Netflix has given the writers and cast a certain who-gives-a-fuck-let’s-just-do-it energy now. To support this theory, I point you towards season 5A’s delightful noir episode.

They’re just having fun now! Why not?

A sixth and final season of Lucifer was announced earlier this year. According to recent reports, there’ll only be 10 episodes all up. That’s six less than season 5.

I know this kind of sucks, but season 5 was originally a 10-episode season too, before the extreme demand for the show earned it an extra six episodes. You never know, it could happen again.

All episodes of Lucifer so far are streaming now on Netflix. Once the streaming service announces *that* release date, we’ll let you know.

Again, that all depends on when production on Lucifer season 5, part 2 can continue. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson revealed to Collider they still had a “little more than half of the final episode” to shoot when filming was halted.

Henderson added, “The honest truth is I think the second half will come out as soon as we can finish shooting it.”

In the meantime, here’s approximately 4 minutes and 33 seconds of lovely Lucifer bloopers to cure your Mondayitis.