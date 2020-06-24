On the heels of unveiling the season 5 premiere date, Netflix has announced Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Yes, final. But six seasons is still an excellent effort considering Lucifer was originally canned by Fox after its third season back in 2018. Good times.

Netflix announced the news overnight.

the devil made us do it. ???? #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Will Luci (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) finally end up together? Who knows.

Meanwhile, season 5 will be split into two parts with a little break in the middle. Ellis, AKA Lucifer, announced the news back in January during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes and then there’s going to be a little break and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes,” he said. That’s 16 episodes in total.

The fifth season will also include a musical episode titled, ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’. You’ll have to wait until episode 10, though.

Lucifer season 5, part 1 will drop August 21 only on Netflix. To celebrate, the streaming giant dropped 66.6 seconds of horny Lucifer content. You love to see it.

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix ???? pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong, but 1.04 looks new. INTERESTING.

While we wait for August to roll around, you can watch all four seasons of Lucifer on Netflix now.