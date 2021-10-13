Love Island Australia season 3 is officially in full swing and we’ve finally been introduced to all the guys and gals vying for love (and Instagram followers) in the Byron Bay Villa.

Among the list of contestants is Ryan Reid, a 25-year-old carpenter from Terrigal on the Central Coast of NSW.

During last night’s ep, the strapping lad made the bewildering revelation that he’s supposedly slept with around 500 people (!!!).

Weird flex, but ok. (Credit: Love Island Australia)

His excuse for the extremely large number of bangs? “I travelled a lot.” Ah, yeah, righto. Look, same, bestie. But I hit up tourist destinations, not… tourists.

That being said, he is ridiculously more attractive than I am, but still… something’s not quite right here.

Love Island stans have taken to Twitter to call bullshit on old mate’s claims.

Other than the math not checking out, it’s hard to believe 500 women would have sex with Ryan. #LoveIslandAU — elle (@imeloise_) October 12, 2021

So wait if Ryan has had sex with 500 women, and he was sexually active from the age 16, that would be a new person every 6.5 days since then. #LoveIslandAU — elle (@imeloise_) October 12, 2021

I call BS on 500 #LoveIslandAU — Hayden (@cashy_93) October 12, 2021

Ryan on @LoveIsland states he’s slept with over 500 women. Let’s do the math. He’s 25 so let’s say he started at 17, (500/7)=71.5 per year or 1.4 women per week every week for 364 weeks. C’mon Ryan…get your hand off it! #LoveIslandAU — NotAnInvader ???????? (@ascottgr) October 12, 2021

#LoveIslandAU and poor old Ryan seems to have the brain of a house brick so it doesn’t say much about the 500 women he allegedly slept with ???? — NotAnInvader ???????? (@ascottgr) October 12, 2021

One of the guys on ‘Love Island’ reckons he’s slept with 500 women. Don’t think any of them are over 27. Geez that boy has been busy!! — Lisa Lemon ???????? (@LisaLemon09) October 12, 2021

No way that cunt has slept with 500 birds… Bell end.. #LoveIslandAU — ???????????????? (@Hot___Shame) October 12, 2021

500??????? HOW DOES HE KEEP COUNT??? LIKE DOES HE HAVE A NOTES APP WITH NAMES OR TALLY THEM??? #LoveIslandAU — phillipa ???? (@metgaIaharry) October 12, 2021

500 girls? Is that his job? #LoveIslandAU — Kee (@KeeniMaree) October 12, 2021

ryan needs to show us the excel spreadsheet that keeps track of these 500 women. we need proof #LoveIslandAU — Eman Laila (@EmanLaila3) October 12, 2021

i can’t believe this man has slept with 500 women #loveislandau pic.twitter.com/t5Ezdmm36e — ryn???????????? (@kaceysmusgrves) October 12, 2021

The hot one Ryan reckons he's slept with 500 women… he's only 24… was he doing several women every night… ???? ???? ???? #LoveIslandAU — Aleisha – the friendless (@aleisha_71) October 12, 2021

While other Love Island fans have pointed out that even if it is true, it’s… not quite the serve he probably thought it was.

Ryan believing 500 body count is a flex…. #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/4hDXB9pieD — Bec donaldson (@bexx_donaldson) October 12, 2021

#LoveIslandAU i lose faith in humanity if these girls still get together with Ryan thinking he will change for them, dude said he slept with 500 women lmao you don't just give that up — elicfrompunchy (@elicfrompunchy) October 12, 2021

I've never been more turned off by a man than I am by Ryan ????

I don't understand what those "500 women" were thinking #LoveIslandAU — J E S S I C A (@Ozi_Jess) October 12, 2021

I don’t know what’s more embarrassing…telling the nation you’ve slept with 500 women, keeping a tally of it or being proud of the fact #LoveIslandAU pic.twitter.com/8hisRtTRhj — Seaaaaa (@seasonsut) October 12, 2021

Statistically speaking, one of these ‘500’ women are amongst us on twitter. I must know, why? #LoveIslandAU — elle (@imeloise_) October 12, 2021

ryan realising sleeping with 500 women is not the flex he thinks it is is filling me with joy #LoveIslandAU — emma cooper εїз (@emmaangelx) October 12, 2021

If ya wanna catch Ryan in all his sexual glory and decide for yourself whether he’s legit or not, Love Island Australia season 3 airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on Channel 9 and 9Now.