The countdown is on, fam! Love Island Australia 2021 kicks off on Monday and wouldn’t ya bloody know it? We’ve just been introduced to some of the lucky singles who’ll be attending the Villa for bitching, banter and back-rubs.

Due to COVID restrictions, the hot as hell peeps were sent to Byron, rather than overseas, in search of not just love, but the $50,000 prize money as well (not to mention reality TV fame / Instagram followers).

Only four contestants have been unveiled thus far, the rest will be revealed on Monday when season three commences, so in the lead-up to the premiere, let’s have a sneaky stalk of their Instagram pages, shall we?

Jessica Velkovski, 23

Town: Cronulla, NSW.

Insta: @jessvelkovski

First up we’ve got Jessica Velkovski who bloody loves a bikini snap, so she’ll fit into the Byron Bay Villa juuuust fiiiiine.

“I feel like when I walk into a room I am the brightest light in the room and I don’t even try. A lot of people don’t like that,” Jessica says.

“I can’t dim my light and I feel like in the past I’ve had to dim my light.”

Apparently she’s nicknamed ‘The Intimidation,’ and I’m sure you can guess why.

Chris Graudins, 25

Town: Gold Coast, Queensland.

Insta: @chrisgraudins

Next up is a strapping bloke by the name of Chris Graudins, who appears to live at the gym.

Chris is an ex-army and now riot squad officer who reckons “being good-looking is a curse.”

“I’d rate myself out of 10,” he said. “For looks, I’d go a nine out of 10. For personality, I’d go an easy 14. Easy.”

Good to know!

Rachael Evren, 21

Town: Gold Coast, Queensland.

Insta: @rachael_evren

The third contestant is Rachael Evren, who also hails from the Gold Coast.

She describes herself as a hot geek, as she’s a ‘yuge fan of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel. Apparently she even owns nerdy merch like lightsabers and we bloody love this Beauty & The Geek crossover.

“I need someone who’s kind of a little dorky like me. I’m not attracted to alpha males. I feel like I clash with them too much,” she said.

She’s also a pilates instructor and boasts 30k followers on Insta and 320k on TikTok, so she’s already got a head-start on the influencer trail.

Taku Chimwaza, 24

Town: Shoalhaven, NSW.

Insta: @taku.chimwaza

And finally, meet rugby legend Taku Chumwaza.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Taku came to Australia 10 years ago to pursue his rugby dreams and currently plays for Shoalhaven Rugby Club in NSW. He’s also been working in hospo at a café for the past six years.

Here’s a fun fact that I rather enjoyed: “I have about 180 fragrances at home,” Taku said. “My dad always smelt good. I started to collect the fragrances in the first lockdown, and I got about 30 or 40, and someone said you should start your own YouTube channel.”

Athletic? Knows how to make a good coffee? Smells good? He’s a definite contender for that prize money!

Love Island season three premieres 8.45pm Monday, October 11 on Channel 9 and 9Now.