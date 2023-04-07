Love Is Blind is easily the messiest it’s ever been, and that’s really saying something. Already, we’ve been gifted with an anarchist season, with the weirdest love…octagon(?) in the form of the Chelsea/Kwame/Micah/Paul/Irina/Zach/Bliss mess (holy shit, that took a lot of mathematics).

It’s hard to pick which trainwreck has been the most satisfying to watch unfold. Could it be watching the ick develop in real time as Irina was immensely disappointed over her Joe Rogan-loving fiance, Zach (I’m not saying the two are connected, but maybe girlie was onto something).

Was it watching Kwame and Micah fuck each other with their eyes for 23 straight minutes as their fiances were only mere metres away?

Was it watching Zach propose to his second choice, Bliss, after only being broken up with his ex for a coupla days, tops?

Yes, it’s easily one of the most unhinged seasons we’ve seen yet. But according to a bunch of sneaky leaks, we might be seeing only the beginning, with wild screenshots and leaked texts emerging that hints at the fate of one of the couples. And damn, it’s a doozy.

Dubbed SK and Raven 2.0, Josh and Jackie might be about to become the internet’s number one target, with a bunch of screenshots allegedly being leaked featuring icky, kind of homophobic slurs directed at her on-show fiance, Marshall.

A quick recap: Jackie is currently shacked up with the certified sweetheart, Marshall. To be honest, they’ve actually been one of the nicest couples on the show so far (and have also generally been fkn hilarious).

But during episode eight, the producers threw a spanner in the works by revealing that they were having issues by referencing Marshall’s “manhood” (or lack thereof, from Jackie’s perspective) and their sex life. We were also treated with the re-emergence of rat king, Josh, who briefly dated Jackie in the pods.

While many, myself included, initially palmed this off as simple drama to fill an otherwise stale party (after all, who would dump sweet king Marshall for Josh?), TikTok has revealed some spicy screenshots that might actually hint at some real trouble in paradise for the couple.

In the last few days, footage was shared to TikTok which showed Jackie and Josh together at a baseball game over in Seattle. While they’re not PDAing or anything like that, they’re looking very much together, sparking rumours that the two are officially a thing (and more importantly, that Marshall is now single — hit me up, boo).

But that’s just the beginning.

A serious of leaked screenshots from one of Jackie’s group chats with her friends has emerged, which feature further evidence that the two are an item, as well as some other… questionable statements.

First, a screenshot from an Instagram message sent on May 1, 2022, shows a photo of Jackie and Josh, with the caption, “My baby” — clear evidence that they were together, at least after the show wrapped filming. Nooooooooo.

Additional screenshots also show conversations Jackie allegedly had with her friends, speculating about Marshall’s sexuality.

“He gives me vibes YALL,” Jackie wrote in one of the leaked messages.

“And I kinda hinted at that in my interview and all hell broke [loose], so I had to like switch it up.”

“He fosho gives me vibes cause he use to twerk on the bed… so now this time I told him to be more aggressive with me.”

Jackie continued the conversation, writing that Marshall had “sugar in his tank” and was a “teapot”. Her choice language has been criticised for its homophobic connotations.

Marshall has even responded to the screenshots on Twitter, referencing the alleged “sugar in his tank”.

The only “sugar” I got goes on those f*cking pancakes 🥞 — Marshall Glaze (@marshalltglaze) April 6, 2023

Honestly, there’s so much to unpack here. Obviously what we’re fed on reality TV is far from the truth, so Josh’s resurgence doesn’t really surprise me. But the weird, kinda derogatory mentions of Marshall and incessant speculation about his sexuality? That ain’t it.

As if we couldn’t need more reason to riot, in the screenshot, Jackie also essentially confesses to dragging the show out longer in search for clout. “We gotta make it stretch for TV,” she wrote.

With so much information being leaked, it makes you question what kind of NDAs Netflix has made the contestants sign. Was it a little post-it note begging them not to leak shit? A pinky promise?

As for the end of the season, consider this relationship a dead fish in the water. Let’s just hope for a spectacular finish for our man Marshall.