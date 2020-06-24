This morning’s piping hot tea is served directly via that spicy Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind.

Mark Cuevas and Lauren “LC” Chamblin have split after cheating rumours surfaced on Reddit (of all places), with Lauren even commenting on the post herself, thanking the person for “saving me the energy on dating another liar”.

To refresh your mem, Mark and Lauren weren’t a couple on the show, but got together after production wrapped, and have reportedly been dating since then, a source told ET.

Over the weekend, a thread by a random user surfaced on Reddit, claiming, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!”

A few days later, Lauren commented on the thread, saying:

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May…. Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information! But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

During the show, Mark became a couple with Jessica Batten, with the pair even getting engaged at one point. But the relationship didn’t go the distance and Mark and Jessica broke up during the show.

The source who spoke to ET about the pair said of the relationship, “It was never serious, but LC saw photos of him with another woman while on a trip and felt betrayed.”

After the accusations came out, Cuevas’s ex-fiancé Jessica Batten has also come forward with cheating claims against him. Instagram account Comments By Celebs picked up on an exchange between Jessica and an Instagram user who alleged, “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.”

Jessica commented on the post saying, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

What a mess. A spicy mess, but a mess nonetheless.