I spent my Friday morning re-watching the last 20 minutes of the Love is Blind finale on Netflix. Just the last 20 or so minutes, because I don’t care about anyone else but Cameron and Lauren. I said what I said. Cameron and Lauren cried throughout their vows, I cried too. And now that’s it over all I want to do is sift through Twitter and relive it. So let’s.

Okay, so, who gets married in the finale? Obviously my boos Lauren and Cameron tie the knot, as do Matthew and Amber. And, uh, Damien and Giannina don’t marry, and Kelly dumped Kenny at the alter. It was BRUTAL.

Before we get to the finale tweets, this was me about one week ago.

You guys… the show ‘Love is Blind.’ I gave it another try and I have not stopped screaming at my tv since I pressed play. This is the most ridiculous show I’ve ever seen and I CAN. NOT. STOP. WATCHING. I hate myself rn. — Alexandra Cooper (@alexandracooper) February 27, 2020

Now, let us begin.

A random collection of finale tweets

It’s not even 9am and u lot are already tweeting Love Is Blind spoilers. Friend, have u even showered? — Dotty (@AmplifyDot) February 27, 2020

5 minutes in to the Love Is Blind finale pic.twitter.com/7hM1FdT5Ot — Hannah ???????? (@hannahmyfanwy) February 27, 2020

JUSTICE FOR KENNY

I’m here to demand justice for Kenny after this Love is Blind finale JUSTICE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/rohE3l9qLE — Kelly Reynolds (@Kelly_Reynoldsz) February 27, 2020

So Kenny gets rejected at the altar then still helps Kelly walk down the stairs and hangs around after to thoughtfully address what just happened to both his and her family. That's a fucking gentleman. #LoveIsBlindFinale — Carlos (@C_RReyna) February 27, 2020

i disliked jessica from the beginning but kelly girl …. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/bhXB2TeKOx — daze???? (@dvisyr) February 27, 2020

This is extremely out of nowhere, but I’m still thinking about it.

Still thinking about Jessica giving her dog wine. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ti2JJo6L65 — Anne Loreto Cruz (@anne_loreto) February 27, 2020

Cameron & Lauren

Watching the Love Is Blind finale thinking about how no one’s ever loved me like Cameron loves Lauren #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/OR1tMdPdu6 — Jaci (@JaciTrowbridge) February 27, 2020

Live footage of me watching Lauren and Cameron’s wedding… #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cTkk8TyIX3 — Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) February 27, 2020

Cameron: “I promise I’m going to take care of you,baby”

Lauren: “I know you will”

Me: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/suGqw6xbDn — M I S F I T (@sliizzyy) February 27, 2020

Me on my phone skipping the over the other couples waiting for Lauren and Cameron on love is blind pic.twitter.com/QmJXqoB5Jf — Lord Featherstone of House Stark (@Featherstoned69) February 27, 2020

Me watching Lauren and Cameron on love is blind on netflix pic.twitter.com/4hsOehQGbr — Lord Featherstone of House Stark (@Featherstoned69) February 27, 2020

Cameron’s lip started quivering as soon as Lauren walked in. Whew! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/56XwvdKVle — It’s Ya Girl (@ThatGoshDarnTy) February 27, 2020

This is not from the finale, but I relate to it hard.

Me trying to figure out who are these other people on the Cameron and Lauren show?? #LoveIsBlind #netflix pic.twitter.com/oy52BSbpiL — Jasmyn Alexis (@itsjasmynalexis) February 20, 2020

Finished #loveisblind now sat waiting for insta posts from Lauren and Cameron. I want a full update of posts from wedding to now. #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindfinale pic.twitter.com/sthk5ezukS — Roy (@roy_STARR) February 27, 2020

And by the looks of it, they’re still together because Lauren just posted a snap from their wedding.

I LOVE LOVE. They look so wholesome.

Love is Blind is streaming on Netflix now. If you don’t have any weekend plans, cut all contact with the outside world and binge the entire thing. You know you want to.