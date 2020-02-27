[inhales deeply] SPOILLLEEERRRRRSSS incoming. If you have yet to watch the Love is Blind finale, please scroll far, far away from here. 

I spent my Friday morning re-watching the last 20 minutes of the Love is Blind finale on Netflix. Just the last 20 or so minutes, because I don’t care about anyone else but Cameron and Lauren. I said what I said. Cameron and Lauren cried throughout their vows, I cried too. And now that’s it over all I want to do is sift through Twitter and relive it. So let’s.

In case you skipped right past the spoiler warning, here it is again: SPOIIIILLEEERRSSS incoming. Please, for the love of love, watch the finale first before reading anything about it.

Okay, so, who gets married in the finale? Obviously my boos Lauren and Cameron tie the knot, as do Matthew and Amber. And, uh, Damien and Giannina don’t marry, and Kelly dumped Kenny at the alter. It was BRUTAL.

Before we get to the finale tweets, this was me about one week ago.

Now, let us begin.

A random collection of finale tweets

JUSTICE FOR KENNY

This is extremely out of nowhere, but I’m still thinking about it.

Cameron & Lauren

This is not from the finale, but I relate to it hard.

And by the looks of it, they’re still together because Lauren just posted a snap from their wedding.

I LOVE LOVE. They look so wholesome.

Love is Blind is streaming on Netflix now. If you don’t have any weekend plans, cut all contact with the outside world and binge the entire thing. You know you want to.

