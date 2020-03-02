Now that the dust is finally settling post Love is Blind and all the finale drama, many (AKA all of us) have been left wondering where they all are now. Damian told Refinery29 that filming actually wrapped mid-November of 2018, which means it’s been 16 long months since the cameras cut.

There’s a reunion special airing in a couple days, which I’m sure will pour the required tea on the couples’ relationship statuses, but we’re impatient and needed to know right this very second. With this in mind, we deemed it necessary to do some sleuthing and figure out which couples are loving each other sick… and which couples are sick of loving each other.

Kelly and Kenny

This pair’s split was arguably the most shocking out of the entire season, with many taking to Twitter to let Kelly know that *begin Tyra Banks yelling voice* we were all rooting for her.

Although nothing’s been confirmed, Kelly did post a telling thesis to Instagram at the end of January about being single in your 30s and needing no man.

“As we begin to love OURSELVES and bring awareness to why we feel sad, or defeated that we are in our 30’s and no one has put a ring on it,” she wrote. “We can truly understand that we need to change beliefs, stories, and actions to create a diff outcome.”

“I know boundaries now. I love myself so much that I won’t just be with a guy bc I’m lonely. When we love ourselves fully and completely, we don’t NEED anything or anyone…they come to us by law of attraction. We radiate at a higher frequency and it’s our confidence, fearlessness, self love and self worth that attracts a man in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Chase (@chaselifewithkelly) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:16am PST

Kenny posted a ‘gram a couple days ago that low-key mimicked Kelly’s sentiments about moving on from the past and embracing yourself. “@elevationchurch sermon this past week was centered around the theme ‘Thank you, next,'” he captioned the image. “The message may be simple, but it is a timely reminder for us to focus on the now and not muddy the present gifts with the past or the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Barnes (@kennybarnes11) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:35pm PST

Note how he’s now based in North Carolina, according to his location tags on social media, and no longer in Atlanta, where Kelly lives. Just saying.

Amber and Barnett

SOME HAPPY NEWS: although Amber and Barnett seemed shaky in moments throughout the season, the married couple seem to be going stronger than ever. Who would’ve thought?

The couple told the Los Angeles Times how they celebrated their 1-year anniversary: “One of my best friends actually got married an exact month before we did. So we all went on a cruise together. And then on the day of, since the first year is the paper anniversary, we got Chinese food and ate it up on paper. It was great.”

Here’s a photo of the happy couple at a premiere on February 27:

Mark and Jessica

I don’t think it took a psychic to foresee that Mark and Jessica aren’t together now, following the finale’s catastrophe. That being said, Mark told Glamour that the duo have talked everything through (ie. Barnett, the whole experience, and being engaged, just casually) and remain civil about the whole thing. “She’ll always have a special place in my heart because we both—this is the first time anyone’s ever done this, and so, if anything, all I can say is I have to thank her because I’m through all of that, just a better person and a better communicator through it all,” he recounts.

Carlton and Diamond

I’m not even going to entertain the notion that these two could be together. Let’s move right along.

Giannina and Damian

Okay, this one’s a little more murky. Although they had an extremely dramatic break-up at the altar, with Giannina literally sprinting away faster than Usain Bolt, she recently told Esquire that she has “no new love interests, no. Just the same one.” Um……. the fuck does that mean? She also confirmed in the same interview that they “talk all the time”. If those aren’t some whopping hints that they’ve reunited, I don’t know what is.

Damian also posted his first ‘gram, after a 2-and-a-half year hiatus, in a sunflower field. Now this is all well and good, but his ex-fiancée also posted a flick in a similar-looking sunflower field a couple months prior.

Behold…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Powers (@damian__powers) on Jan 9, 2020 at 7:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannina Milady Gibelli (@gianninagibelli) on Nov 9, 2019 at 8:16am PST

This is definitely one we’ll have to keep an eye out for during the reunion ep.

Lauren and Cameron

It’s with an extreme amount of joy that I announce Lauren and Cameron are still together and loving each other sick. God is good. Love is real. My faith in humanity has been restored.

Following the airing of the finale 3 days ago, Cameron posted this couple pic to Instagram. “The happiest day of my life,” he captioned the flick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:57pm PST

“We’re so happy,” Lauren confirmed to Elite Daily. “It’s just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other.”

Lauren also told Variety that the relationship between Cameron and her dad is stronger than ever. “We do Sunday dinners, so my dad will come over on Sunday and we’ll all cook and listen to music,” she said. “And right now, I’m learning how to play chess, so they’re both teaching me chess…it’s so beautiful. Yeah, like living a family.” WEEPING.

2/6 confirmed couples ain’t bad, considering that they, you know, met each other through a wall and stuff. ‘Tis now time to wait in anticipation for the reunion episode on March 5. *Preps popcorn in advance*