If you felt a shiver in the atmosphere this fine afternoon, it’s not just you — that’s the collective sigh of millions of girls, gays and theys in awe at the angelic perfection that is Logan Lerman, demigod of the ocean and also my loins.

Logan Lerman starred in his first photoshoot in years and it is the single hottest thing I have ever seen in my life. I’m pretty sure I just experienced a heart murmur.

The photoshoot was taken to commemorate the 10th anniversary of The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, the film he starred in which became a symbol of teen angst for anyone who watched it. Also, it gave us short-haired Emma Watson which is a huge contribution on its own.

In the new pics, Logan Lerman is once again sporting his salt-and-pepper stubble but now with a… mid part and messy curtain bangs. OMG.

Please, admire his gorgeous green suit which brings out his eyes and makes his hair shine like its strands were woven by the gods themselves. I simply cannot deal with this!!

Logan Lerman photographed by Cole Barash for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/Z2IFvh9ru9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 18, 2022

The Logan Lerman girlies have been wandering around the desert wasteland that is coverage of this man for years without a drop, even a speck of high definition thirst traps to quench us. But finally, our day has come, and when it rains, like my nether regions at the sight of these images, it fucking pours.

I have now lost all sense of space, time or consciousness. I am but a feral cat in heat and there’s nothing that can be done to stop it.

once again logan lerman proves he was born for the role of poseidon in the pjo show pic.twitter.com/yExTT323dt — im on follow limit bare with me (@krisspyykremeee) August 18, 2022

And you’re telling me this man still hasn’t been cast as Poseidaddy in the new reboot Percy Jackson series? Who do I need to scream/cry/throw up on for this to happen??

Logan Lerman remained relatively out of the public eye since he shot to fame a decade ago as Percy Jackson and then as Charlie in The Perks Of Being a Wallflower, and the profile explores his decision to lay low.

It also delves into what it was like becoming a symbol of nostalgia, and what an iconic part of pop culture The Perks Of Being A Wallflower movie became.

And it gets into his steady stream of producing roles and his acting gigs in Hunters and Bullet Train.

You can read the interview/thirst over the pics here.