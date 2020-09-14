The sun is shining, the sky is clear, and for some reason known to God and only to God, Logan Lerman is trending on Twitter.

With 42.6K Tweets about Logan Lerman this morning, I just had to see what all the fuss was about. It’s always nerve-wracking checking out why a celebrity is trending these days, but thankfully the internet is only frothing over this brand new pics of Logan Lerman.

Lerman, dubbed the “original white boy” and the “only white boy” by Twitter, has been in our hearts since most of us were young, when he debuted with Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

Now he’s even hotter, with salt and pepper hair and a dreamy smouldering stare to boot. Honestly, big fan.

Logan Lerman is trending because of this picture. The power he holds. pic.twitter.com/rHceMqKaDW — Logan Lerman Updates (@LermanUpdate) September 13, 2020

Twitter has, as they usually do, taken the pictures of Lerman and shared them around like hotcakes, with some hilariously horny memes to boot.

The pics originally appeared on the Instagram of Lerman’s gf Analuisa Corrigan, who he has been together with for quite some time now.

Swipe right a couple of times for the golden hour money shot.

Looks like we’ll need to keep the hungry eyes to ourselves y’all, he’s happily taken.

Hope this photo of Logan Lerman finds you well pic.twitter.com/SqEAm1wiTR — Nerdist (@nerdist) September 14, 2020

Honestly, Logan Lerman has always been hot at every stage of our lives, and just when we needed him most, he evolved. That’s king shit.

Logan Lerman stans whenever his gf posts a new pic of him pic.twitter.com/hofiXpeDFG — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) September 13, 2020

@ logan lerman and his gf. i am asking for ur hands in marriage pic.twitter.com/kciAudY7zc — eeman ❀ (@eemonade) September 14, 2020

It is as of yet unclear what projects Lerman has under his belt, but honestly, Timothée Chalamet needs to stop taking all the roles and give the other guys a chance.