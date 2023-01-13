Logan Lerman has revealed he definitely hasn’t been cast in Disney Plus’ new Percy Jackson series as Poseidon, and he isn’t keen to be anyway. Brb, drowning myself in my own tears.

Lerman played Percy Jackson in the 2010 and 2013 movies based on the Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series and even though those movies were objectively an insult to the canon, fans still fkn loved them. The iconic Lotus casino scene with Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face” playing in the background? *Chef’s kiss*.

Anyway, the point is it’s no surprise that PJO fans have been frothing at the idea of Lerman returning to the franchise in the 2023 book-to-television adaptation, this time as Percy’s dad: the Greek god Poseidon. Lerman, however, doesn’t agree.

“I get people asking me all the time if I’m gonna play Poseidon, and I’m like, ‘Am I old enough to play Poseidon?'” he told Esquire on Thursday.

“I don’t think I’m old enough for that one! I wouldn’t cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team.”

Look, it’s true, Logan Lerman is about to turn 31 and is probably a bit young to realistically be cast as the father of a 12-year-old.

But also, this is a fictional TV show where he would be playing a hot immortal daddy god/king of the seas. So really, he just needs to look the age he was when Percy was conceived. 31 is fine! And anyway, other gods in the books who are the parents of teenagers look like they’re in their 20s, so it’s not a big deal.

Literally, just look at this image and tell me that is not our Poseidon:

The good news is Lerman didn’t say he would say no to playing Poseidon — just that he doesn’t think he’s the right fit. The bad news is he hasn’t even been approached to play Poseidon.

“No one’s hit me up about it,” he said.

“There’s not a secret that’s waiting to be announced or something like that.

“I do get asked a lot about it, and I hate to disappoint and be like, ‘No, I don’t know anything and I’m not involved,’ but that’s the truth. I don’t know anything about it.”

Am I personally victimised by this information? Yes. Will I ever recover? That is yet to be seen.

If you need me I’ll be building a time machine so I can travel back to yesterday when I thought he’d be in the show.