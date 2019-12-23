This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was an absolute doozy. If Eddie Murphy hosting for the first time in 35 year wasn’t enough, Lizzo’s festive renditions of Truth Hurts and Good As Hell sure were.

It was the final episode of 2019, so why not end with a massive bang with both Eddie Murphy and Lizzo?

Lizzo took to the Saturday Night Live stage with the support of an all-female band for a rocking version of her hit track Truth Hurts while decked out in head-to-toe Gucci.



Later in the night, Lizzo gave a stellar performance of Good As Hell while rocking a bedazzled tuxedo while her backup dancers grooved out while dressed as twerking presents.

Both songs were truly Christmasified, with reindeer costumes, candycane stripper poles and Christmas colours galore, not to mention the sleigh bells in the background of Good As Hell.

Honestly, I am 100% ready for Good As Hell to become a fucking Christmas anthem.

I love Mariah Carey as much as the next guy, but it is my firm belief that Lizzo could overthrow her as the new Queen of Christmas. We simply do not deserve this.

Finally, Lizzo appeared in a sketch on the show, which is a truly impressive achievement for any celebrity.

Lizzo starred alongside Aidy Bryant, who picked up her badass energy and “100% that bitch” mantra. Although the sketch ended up being cut for time, Aidy Bizzo & Lizzo was pure fire.

Fans on Twitter went absolutely wild over the whole performance.

Can we please get a Christmas album? @lizzo We don’t know how to function without it. Please send help. #ChristiansAgainstTrump #LizzoOnSNL #lizzo — Courtney (@courtmcgaga) December 23, 2019

I know she's not everyone's cup of tea, but #LizzoOnSNL was a delight. A backing band made entirely of woc, dancers of all shapes and sizes, and so much positive energy! You love to see it! — ⛄ Courtney B Merry & Bright ???? (@StorybookColors) December 23, 2019

I had high expectations; and #LizzoOnSNL killed it!!! ???????? https://t.co/LPJwKZGzGV — Krista Sparks Kiner (@ksparkles) December 23, 2019

It’s been a huge year for Lizzo. She’s nominated for eight Grammy Awards, she was awarded TIME’s Entertainer of the Year, she’s shot to the top of almost every chart imaginable and is headlining festivals around the world.

We need a Lizzo Christmas album. We DESERVE a Lizzo Christmas album. Lizzo, please. Give us the Christmas album we deserve.