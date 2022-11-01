Litty Committee: All The Hot New November Releases Are In & It’s A Big Ol’ Memoir Month, Baby

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the year is almost here, which hopefully means a bunch of annual leave where you can chill TF out and get through the massive stack of books on your bedside table. Just us?

And in excellent news for everyone whose book pile isn’t on the verge of toppling over and causing serious injury, a slew of new November release books are hitting shelves.

There’s a whole bunch of memoirs coming out this month by stars including Alan Rickman, Matthew Perry and Dami Im, as well as continuations of a couple of truly excellent fantasy series.

Best fiction new book releases out this month

The Lovers by Yumna Kassab

About the book:

As you might expect from the title, The Lovers is about, well, love. But it’s not your average romance novel. Described as a “fable”, it follows the relationship of Jamila and Amir, using a whole host of compelling literary techniques.

Every couple has a story. How they met, how they fell in love – their ups, their downs. What made them want to be in each other’s arms day and night. The struggle of family expectations. The need to please each other, the desire to go their separate ways. It is about the private universe between two people as they try to hold to each other despite the barriers of geography, culture and class.

Every couple has a beginning, a middle, and maybe an end.

The Lovers explores the light and dark of a relationship – a love distilled down to its barest form. You might think you know this story. Maybe you do.

Release date: November 3

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($32.99)

Song of the Sun God by Shankari Chandran

About the book:

Acclaimed author Shankari Chandran — who you might recognise as the writer of Chai Times at Cinnamon Gardens — is back with a new novel which traces its central relationship across continents and through a civil war.

Nala and Rajan, a young couple, begin their married life in 1946, on the eve of Ceylon’s independence from Britain. Arranged in marriage, they learn to love each other and protect their growing family, against the backdrop of increasing ethnic tension.

As the country descends into a bloody civil war, Nala and Rajan must decide which path is best for their family; and live with the consequences of their mistakes.

Over time, Nala and Rajan teach their family why some parts of their history and heritage are worth holding onto; and why some parts and people have to be left behind.

Song of the Sun God spans three continents and three generations of a family that remains dedicated to its homeland, whilst learning to embrace its new home.

Release date: November 2

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($27.75) | QBD ($24.99)

The Whispering Dark by Kelly Andrew

About the book:

Enemies-to-lovers? Check. Dark academia? Check. Forbidden romance? Check. This has all the makings of a BookTok hit and we couldn’t be more here for it.

Delaney Meyers-Petrov is tired of being seen as fragile because she’s deaf. So, when she’s accepted into a prestigious program at Godbole University that trains students to slip between parallel worlds, she’s excited for the chance to prove herself. But her semester gets off to a rocky start when she has an awkward encounter with a pretentious upperclassman, Colton Price, whom she has every intention of keeping her distance from.

After a fellow student turns up dead, Delaney and Colton are forced to form a tenuous alliance and soon find themselves up against something old and nameless, an enemy that threatens to tear them – and their forbidden partnership – apart.

Release date: November 8

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.85) | Booktopia ($19.80) | eBay ($29.54) | QBD ($22.99)

Best new celebrity memoirs out this month

Dreamer by Dami Im

About the book:

Eurovision runner-up and X Factor winner Dami Im has released her first memoir: obv a must-read for the Eurovision stan in your life.

As Dami Im made her way through the X-Factor rounds, we learned more about this Brisbane music student with the impressive talent and electric stage presence. When she was announced the winner, her fans, the Dami Army, were right behind her. Three years later at Eurovision, Dami topped the judges’ vote and narrowly came in second overall, taking Australia to its highest-ever placing and gaining fans all over the world.

How this shy Korean-born Australian girl, who started school with very little English and kept her dream of becoming an entertainer to herself, became a global sensation is a story of sacrifice, determination and talent. Behind the scenes, however, some in the music industry had tried to change her, pressuring her to do as she was told and sweeping aside her creative input.

Release date: November 9

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($27.75) | eBay ($37.18) | QBD ($29.99)

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

About the book:

Your childhood crush Matthew Perry, AKA Chandler from Friends, has written his first memoir, touching on his years on the sitcom and his experience with addiction.

Perry takes us along on his journey from childhood ambition to fame to addiction and recovery in the aftermath of a life-threatening health scare. He lays bare the fractured family that raised him (and also left him to his own devices), the desire for recognition that drove him to fame, and the void inside him that could not be filled even by his greatest dreams coming true.

But he also details the peace he’s found in sobriety and how he feels about the ubiquity of Friends, sharing stories about his castmates and other stars he met along the way. Frank, self-aware, and with his trademark humour, Perry vividly depicts his lifelong battle with addiction and what fuelled it despite seemingly having it all.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($22) | Booktopia ($23.50) | eBay ($38.71) | QBD ($29.99)

Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman

About the book:

There’s been a whole array of bombshells dropped already from Alan Rickman‘s first and only memoir, Madly Deeply, including his beef with the directors and little Emma Watson of all people! We’ve even summed up the biggest ones here, if you love a good spoilery-roo.

Alan Rickman was one of the world-class actors of his generation, as well as a tireless political activist, an avid traveller and a devoted confidant and friend. Through his never-before-seen diaries – a twenty-five-year passion project – Rickman invites readers backstage and into his life.

The diaries run from 1993 to his death in 2016 and offer insight into both a public and private life. Here is Rickman the consummate professional actor, but also the friend, the traveller, the fan, the director, the enthusiast: in short, the real Alan Rickman. Here is a life fully lived, all detailed in intimate and characteristically plain-spoken prose. Reading the diaries is like listening to Rickman chatting to a close friend.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($29) | Booktopia ($45.99) | QBD ($35)

Best new non-fiction book releases out this month

Inside Bridgerton by Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers

About the book:

The perfect early Chrissie present for your Bridgerton-obsessed bestie has just landed: this is the official companion piece to Netflix’s TV show. Manifesting some BTS pics of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, ploise.

Inside Bridgerton is the intimate behind-the-scenes story of the hit Shondaland series on Netflix, from Shondaland executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

It’s the official book about the show, and includes never before seen photographs, first-hand accounts on casting, insight into the decisions behind the costumes and sets, directors’ accounts on shooting your favourite scenes, and more from the creative minds that launched a cultural phenomenon.

Release date: November 29

Where to buy: Booktopia ($48.75) | QBD ($49.99)

Tell Me Again by Amy Thunig

About the book:

Gomeroi academic and author Dr Amy Thunig has written her first memoir, which charts her childhood, focusing on family and community in the wake of trauma and poverty.

For years, Amy Thunig thought she knew all the details about the day she was born, often demanding that the story of her birth be retold. Years later, heavily pregnant with her own first child, she learns what really happened that day. It’s a tale that exemplifies many of the events of her early life, where circumstances sometimes dictated that things be slightly different from how they might seem – including what is meant by her dad being away for ‘work’ and why her legal last name differs from her family’s.

In this remarkable memoir, Amy Thunig narrates her journey through childhood and adolescence, growing up with parents who struggled with addiction and incarceration. She reveals the importance of extended family and community networks when your immediate loved ones are dealing with endemic poverty and intergenerational trauma. In recounting her experiences, she shows how the stories we tell about ourselves can help to shape and sustain us.

Above all, she shows that joy and love exist in spaces that are often dehumanised or overlooked, proving that life can be rich and full of beauty even when things are – in many ways – terrible.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($32.99)

Love This For You by Deni Todorovi ć

About the book:

Style icon Deni Todorović has released their first book, a guide to authentic self-love.

On Deni’s popular Instagram page, Style by Deni, they show their followers what it means to lead a joyous, open-hearted life – but this wisdom has been hard-won.

As a queer, non-binary person and as a child of migrants, Deni knows firsthand what it means to exist between worlds and to step into one’s truth. We all grow up in a society that teaches us the rules about how to fit in, but Deni has learnt from a career in fashion that it’s not always a good idea to follow the dress code.

Full of intimate, insightful reflections on everything from family and culture to friendship, dating and career goals, and packed with useful tips, tools and techniques, this book invites you to explore each pillar of your identity in order to start healing and live with great intention.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.06) | Booktopia ($24.95) | eBay ($40.38) | QBD ($32.99)

Dr Matt’s Guide To Life In Space by Dr Matt Agnew

About the book:

Controversial opinion maybe, by Dr Matt is my ultimate favourite Bachelor. A hottie with deep interest in astronomy? Yes fkn please. This book takes you on a journey through space with a bonafide self-proclaimed “space nerd”.

Dr Matt explores the qualities that make planet Earth special before moving ahead to traverse what we’re beginning to know about other special places for life in the solar system. And what about beyond, in other star systems? How do we even begin to look that far away?

Having investigated what we do know and what we’re on the brink of knowing, Dr Matt’s imagination runs wild as he addresses what we don’t know. Where are the aliens? How common are they? Have we spotted any? And if not, why not?

Tell me Matt, where ARE the aliens????

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($26.99)

Dear Dolly by Dolly Alderton

About the book:

Queen of advice-for-muddling-through-your-twenties Dolly Alderton has collected a bunch of her The Sunday Times Style Dear Dolly agony aunt columns into a handy book for the big and little questions in life.

Since early 2020, Dolly Alderton has been sharing her wisdom, warmth and wit with the countless people who have written in to her Dear Dolly agony aunt column. Their questions range from the painfully – and sometimes hilariously – relatable to the occasionally bizarre.

Without judgement, and with deep empathy informed by her own, much-chronicled adventures in love, friendship and dating, Dolly leads us by the hand through the various labyrinths of life, proving that a problem shared is truly a problem halved.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.95) | Booktopia ($23.5) |QBD ($29.99)

Best new YA book releases out this month

If You Could See The Sun by Ann Liang

About the book:

This exciting YA debut is from a homegrown author and features a pressure-cooker setting filled with the wealthy and elite – perfect for fans of Gossip Girl. While it might seem like a fun and light-hearted high school read, the book dives into class differences, privilege and anti-Asian hate crimes.

Alice Sun has always felt invisible at her elite Beijing international boarding school, where she’s the only scholarship student in a sea of uber-wealthy classmates. But she has a plan: be top in the class, attend a prestigious university, secure a killer job, and finally lift her family out of poverty.

Then her parents drop a bomb ― they can no longer afford her tuition, even with the scholarship. But that’s the least of Alice’s problems, because she has started uncontrollably turning invisible. As in completely, physically invisible.

Alice realises there’s an upside to her strange new power ― unparalleled access to the secrets of China’s most rich and influential teens. Soon, Alice has a new plan: offer her invisibility services to find out what her classmates want to know ― for a price.

Release date: November 3

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.79) | Booktopia ($17.50) | eBay ($26.30) | QBD ($19.99)

The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin

About the book:

In The World We Make universe, every great city in the world has a human avatar that embodies its spirit and controls its magic. New York happens to have six. In the thrilling conclusion to this duology, New York’s avatars will have to work together to protect their city from a whole new threat.

All is not well in the city that never sleeps. Though Brooklyn, Manny, Bronca, Venezia, Padmini, and Neek have temporarily managed to stop the Woman in White from invading (and destroying the entire universe in the process), the mysterious capital “E” Enemy has more subtle powers at her disposal.

A new candidate for mayor wielding the populist rhetoric of gentrification, xenophobia, and “law and order” may have what it takes to change the very nature of New York itself and take it down from the inside. In order to defeat him, and the Enemy who holds his purse strings, the avatars will have to join together with the other Great Cities of the world in order to bring her down for good and protect their world from complete destruction.

Release date: November 8

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.17) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($35.74) | QBD ($32.99)

Litty Committee is twice-monthly book column. Every month, we’ll take you through the newest reads and spotlight a novel we think you might like.

You can catch up on our other Litty Committee recommendations here.