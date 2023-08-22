Relatable Queen Lana Del Rey Hit Up 7-Eleven After Jack Antonoff’s Wedding & The Pic Is Iconic

Queen of Sad Girls Lana Del Rey has once again come through with the relatable content. This time she popped into a 7-Eleven in New Jersey post-Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley‘s wedding.

And listen, who among us hasn’t done a sneaky dash to the local deli or hit up a drive-through after a wedding?

The singer/relatable queen posed for photos with fans, still dressed in her wedding outfit. There’s been no word on what exactly, if anything, she ordered, but I’d like to think she treated herself to a 7-Eleven slurpee. Everyone needs a sugary-pick-me-up after a long day.

Or maybe she was after a gig there? The singer was spotted in July 2023 working a shift at the US fast-food chain Waffle House, seemingly for no other reason than for the lulz.

Lana has been a long-time collaborator with Antonoff. She even revealed in Feb this year that the song “Margaret” on her album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was written for Antonoff’s then-fiancée, Qualley.

Literal friend goals right there.

Her post wedding 7-Eleven jaunt was not the only chaos our queen was sowing that day. She also caused a stir for her wedding day outfit.

People flocked online to comment on the singer’s choice of a white dress and plastic slides. As everyone knows – wearing white to a wedding is a big no-no. But let’s be real guys – there’s enough pink in there to make it okay.

As for the plastic pink slides? Maybe she’s pioneering wearing comfortable flat shoes to a wedding? And in that case, count me in.