Kylie Jenner has yet again stirred the ire of the internet, by taking a cheeky trip to Paris and bragging about it on social media, at a time when international travel is essentially shut down thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the young reality star and cosmetics mogul shared a variety of photos to her Instagram story, that show her lounging around on a rooftop terrace with the city’s skyline in the background, and visiting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre.

kylie jenner on a luxury vacation in Paris… during a global pandemic… despite american travel bans? and people have the AUDACITY to defend the rich pic.twitter.com/HviMXd0RAh — chelsea (@chelsead21) August 28, 2020

While international travel is still banned, the government of France will grant “rare” exemptions to certain individuals conducting business activity that is “important to the French economy.” According to an unnamed insider, Kylie Jenner qualified.

The source told E! News that she entered the country on a “business exemption” to meet with cosmetics company Coty and its CEO Peter Harf. “She had meetings for her cosmetics brand and brought friends along to make a trip out of it,” the source said.

Many have taken issue with this particular part, taking to her comments to vent their frustration.

“Is the pandemic over for rich people?” asked one commenter. “I just see them taking luxurious vacations to tropical places or Europe like how is Kylie Jenner in Paris rn I don’t understand.”

“You don’t have to deal with COVID if ur rich,” said another.

Many angrily pointed out the fact that international travel restriction have left them separated from family and loved ones for lengthy periods of time, while celebrities like Jenner and Brad Pitt can seemingly travel at will with no repercussions.

“Kylie Jenner gong to Paris during COVID while the rest of the world can’t travel or visit family in other countries/states due to border restrictions just doesn’t sit well with me,” said one.

This is not her first international trip during the pandemic. Earlier this month, she travelled to Turks and Caicos with Khloe, Kendall and daughter Stormi to celebrate her 23rd birthday.