Your fave chaotically horny couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged last week, which you will have seen peppered all over Instagram by now.

Kourt shared gorgeous snaps of the pair on the beach, surrounded by roses at sunset and wrote, “Forever @travisbarker.”

And now we’re being clued in on what what down that night after that gorg rock landed on Kourtney’s finger.

The eldest Kardashian sis shared fresh snaps on IG and wrote, “I can’t believe this was a week ago.”

In the pics, Kourtney Kardashian appears topless in a pile of roses (the same ones from the engagement?) that were shaped into a heart. Travis just wanted to capture the moment – I get it!

An onlooker who was present at the proposal last week told TMZ that Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian at a beachside hotel in Montecito. Apparently the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee and proposed to his reality star boo.

The spy added that she said yes and the pair embraced. Bless!

Travis arranged a circle of more roses than you can bloody count and someone givvus the tissues, I’m ugly sobbing like Kim K.

According to the source, unnamed friends and family attended the hotel to watch on as Travis proposed. My guess is that the entire Kardashian Klan would’ve been there, just like when they all watched on as Kanye West proposed to Kim.

Kourtney and Travis were first romantically linked back in 2020, before going Insta official in 2021. From there, they’ve been blessing our social media feeds with loved-up snaps on the daily.

Congrats to the happy couple!