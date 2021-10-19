Well, apparently not everyone’s super stoked on the upcoming chaotic wedding of the century. In absolutely unsurprising news, it turns out Scott Disick is not coping with the big announcement from his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Travis Barker.

An insider source told Page Six that Scott is having a hard time processing the news that his former girlfriend – whom he split from back in 2015 after nearly a decade together – and is “going crazy” about it.

On a far more serious note, the source also said that things are actually “really bad” for Scott, which is likely why fans knew to immediately check in with him when Travis popped the question to Kourt in a sea of roses earlier this week.

“He’s going to go off the deep end,” the source said.

“It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Yikes, hope the dude’s okay.

After splitting six years ago, Scott and Kourtney have been co-parenting their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Scott was famously dating Sofia Richie up until last year, and then Amelia Gray for a hot minute this year.

Since Kourtney went public with Travis at the start of this year, Scott’s been pretty off and on with how he publicly feels about it all.

At the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June, Scott was put on the spot about his ex’s new red-hot relationship, and whether he gave them his blessing.

“I mean, yeah,” he told Andy Cohen at the time.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

That blessing seemed to all but disintegrate soon after, when it was revealed that Scott was apparently sliding into the DMs of another of Kourtney’s exes – Younes Bendjima – after Kourt and Travis packed on the PDA during a trip to Italy in August.

An alleged message from Scott was shared by Younes on his Instagram story (in a move of pure chaotic messy binch energy) which shows Scott asking if “this chick is okay”, clearly trying to get Younes riled up about the new couple’s heavy petting.

Younes wasn’t having a bar of that nonsense, and distanced himself from the petty behaviour immediately (but first put Scott on blast on main).

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” he replied.

“PS I ain’t your bro.”

Look, whatever’s going on over in the Lord’s country with Scott and his many, many luxury cars, we can only hope he’s got the support he needs.