If you, like me, were absolutely devastated to see Konrad Bien-Stephens give Abbie Chatfield a big ol’ smooch because that should be ME goddammit, then I have bad news: it’s looking more and more like the two are actually dating, and that it wasn’t just a random pub pash.

Earlier this week Abbie and Konrad were spotted kissing in a Byron Bay bar, by some sneaky amateur paps who can literally be heard saying “did you get it?” frantically in the footage. Guys, chill.

But anyway, the footage caused a furore indeed, because naughty Konrad is actually currently a front runner in Brooke Blurton‘s season of the Bachelorette, airing now. Which means the ending has been kinda spoiled, since we know they clearly aren’t together. I imagine he is having some very uncomfortable chats with producers right now.

Abbie fans like ourselves were quick to notice that the reality tv queen had actually mentioned going on a date and kissing a mystery man, who she said is a gemini. The timelines add up, and now we’re convinced that the two are an item.

Obviously everyone scrambled immediately to find out if Konrad is the gemini in question, and it looks like this may indeed be the case.

Journalists Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews, who host the Shameless podcast, put on their FBI hats and worked harder than Kris Jenner, unearthing (via some major internet stalking) that Konrad is, you guessed it, a gemini.

Does this mean that he is the mystery man Abbie was talking about? Probably, though we can’t say for sure until she confirms the evidence herself.

I will say, Abbie Chatfield has been notably silent on this whole affair, which is extremely unlike her since she’s normally super open about this kind of thing with her fans.

The lack of comments are very telling methinks, but we’ll let you know the moment we’re sure.