A Bachie Fan Claims They Live Across The Road From *This* Contestant & Spotted Brooke Moving In

We go through this every bloody time, but I’ve gotta say it again because if I don’t, I’ll have a bunch of disgruntled readers breathing down my goddamn throat: if you don’t want the ending of The Bachelorette 2021 potentially spoiled, do not, I repeat, DO NOT read on (in fact, I dunno why ya clicked this yarn in the first place? We made it abundantly clear that there are spoilers ahead!)

So for those of you who have decided you’re keen to proceed, let’s do this!

A sneaky comment on Facebook has lead the gossip mongers at The Wash to believe that we now know who wins the heart of Brooke Blurton this year.

Bachie fan Allirra Howard left a comment in the Queen of Australian Reality TV Facebook group, claiming that Darvid Garayeli (a.k.a. the bloke who arrived on a lawnmower) lives opposite her parents and she recently spotted Brooke arriving with the same suitcase she had on her IG Story. Spicyyyy!

“Trying to be secretive, blinds shut, parking all the way at back of driveway etc but my sister saw [Brooke] and the suitcases she had in her Insta Story late last week too, when Darvid was getting her in/out of the car,” the stan claimed.

Head on over to The Wash to catch the full comment.

Interestingly, this is the third clue we’ve copped that Darvid wins this year!

The first one came during the Bachelorette premiere, when Darvid was gifted the white rose, which guaranteed him the first single date. In the past, this has been a telltale sign of success in Bachie land.

The next clue came in a subsequent episode, when the happy couple jetted off on a helicopter adventure to the Blue Mountains, before enjoying a date on the side of the cliff (which gave most of us heart palpitations).