Ever since Kim Kardashian West posted her gloriously comfy 2019 Christmas card feat. the West family, a debate began to ignite online in regards to Ms North West and whether she was actually present at the time of the photoshoot.

Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks… different pic.twitter.com/Wz1rTfRTZp — ALEX ⚡️ (@ALEKONDAR) December 13, 2019

It’s actually a trick photographers use to get all the little urchins smiling at once. You take 30 shots from the same spot and then cut n paste the pics of the kids smiling together into one pic…there’s no chance in hell to have everyone smiling in one shot without photoshop — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 13, 2019

Well, the Nancy Drews of the internet who doubted the photo’s legitimacy have been proven correct.

“It’s the most anxiety to get 4 kids together, smiling in a room,” Kimberly explained on The Ellen Show.

“North was having a day,” she continued, “so she refused to be in the shoot, and she was crying ’cause she wanted her specific hairstyle of whatever, so I said, ‘Fine, you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision. You’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that.”

Apparently Ms North then woke up the next day wanting to take part in the card, but only if it involved just her and her mommy.

“Thank God the photographer was still in town. I said [to the photographer] ‘shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.'”

“And it looks like a beautiful card.” Voilà.

Now that’s all well and good, but my favourite part of the interview surely has to be the following blunder by Ellen…

“So she wasn’t sitting on Kanye’s lap?”

“Ah, that’s Chicago.”

AND.

I.

OOP.

Check it out below. Merry Christmas.