Conspiracy theories are truly running rampant in 2020. It started off with dangerous and proven false ideas like coronavirus being a hoax so Bill Gates could take over the world. But recently it has fallen into the depths of truly deranged theories like the Art Attack host secretly being Banksy, and now a wild theory that Kim Kardashian has, you guessed it, six toes.

Just days after the god-tier influencer and reality star pulled the plug on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after an impressive 14 year stint, she has taken to social media to *insist* that she does not have six toes.

“Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild,” she said in a series of Instagram stories, calling the theory “really wild”.

But she also clarified why people may think she have an extra digit, pointing out that when she wears open-toed shoes, her foot sometimes looks like it.

“But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture,” Kim said in the video. “I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe.”

“I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot.”

There’s a part of me that’s skeptical of anyone who tries to shut down a conspiracy theory, which is why I’m still convinced that Neil Buchanan *is* Banksy. But I guess the proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the weird close-up of her foot.

However, if Kim really *did* have a sixth toe, it would only be a matter of time before we were all lining up for toe-adding surgery.