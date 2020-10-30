Kim Kardashian has been catching a bit of heat lately for taking her family on a lavish island holiday in the middle of a pandemic. At first, she tried to distract us with a hologram of her deceased father, and now she’s pulled out the big guns, posing for a group Halloween pic.

The reality star assembled her four kids and her friend Jonathan Cheban to do an elaborate Tiger King look. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm wore face paint and cute tiger onesies, while Kim rocked long hair and a flower crown as that damn Carole Baskin.

She even procured a cage for the pic – or maybe she had on already, I don’t know what her cage situation is. Cheban, meanwhile, went as a glittery Joe Exotic:

In a semi-related development a photo from the holiday has reawakened bizarre and very entertaining discourse as to whether Kim Kardashian has a secret sixth toe that she’s been hiding from us.

Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on a photo of her treading a boardwalk and noticed a sixth digit sticking out from her sandal.

People in the comments had a field day with the extra toe, and while Kim has not addressed it this time, she took to Instagram last month to pour cold water on the fan theory, saying: