The world of reality TV is in mourning today as the Kardashians have announced that their iconic show Keeping Up With The Kardashian is ending.

Naturally, the most valued members of the franchise were the ones to break the news, that roster includes Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Have a read of Kim’s spiel below:

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim”

Koko wrote that she’s “so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” adding that she’s “too emotional to fully express myself at the moment” and look, same.

And lastly, here’s Momager Kris’ message:

Towards the end of the show, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were barely appeared and Kourtney Kardashian recently quit to focus on her family, so it’s likely that the other gals followed suit.

2020 strikes again. </3