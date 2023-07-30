Turns Out Barbie’s Ken Has A Surname & A Middle Name & This Actually Makes Perfect Sense

We are shocked and downright flabbergasted to learn that Ken from the Barbie universe not only has a second name, he also has a middle name. This feels so wrong but my curiosity has been piqued nonetheless.

According to Barbie’s creator, Ruth Handler, Ken’s full name is Kenneth Sean Carson.

KENNETH!!!

He was also born on March 11 in the year 1961, making him a Pisces. Do with that information what you will.

Ken was named after Ruth’s own son, Kenneth Handler, who grew up to be a screenwriter and film director.

Sadly, the real Kenneth Handler died in 1994.

READ MORE Barbie Has Made The Girlies Realise We All Share *This* Fkd Experience That No One Talks About

I’m sure you’ll excuse me if I have a mild meltdown about these revelations.

For so long we were told “She’s everything. He’s just Ken,” but it turns out he wasn’t JUST Ken. At least, not in name.

It feels like every day we learn something new about Ken, or uncover a new way of viewing this oh-so-foolish character.

Ken was first introduced to stores in 1961 because Barbie couldn’t possibly have been single, according to societal expectations.

“Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world,” the film’s director Greta Gerwig told Vogue.

“That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”

READ MORE Guys Who Think The Barbie Movie Hates On Men Clearly Didn’t Watch It

The naming practice also makes perfect sense when you think about it.

Barbie was named after Ruth’s daughter, Barbara Handler.

According to TMZ, Barbara thought Barbie (the movie) was fab.

She was also rumoured to be doing a cameo appearance in the film but it didn’t end up happening.

READ MORE There’s A Gross Barbie Scene That Was Scrapped After Test Audiences Had A Shitty Response To It

Some thought she may have been the little old lady who has a chat with Barbie (Margot Robbie), mid-film but that turned out to be wishful thinking.

Honestly, there’s been so much Barbie news/goss/tea that it’s been hard to keep up.

On Saturday we covered the fan theory of a Bratz cameo making its way into the flick, and last month we had Ryan Gosling engaging in some deeper-than-expected character analysis of his role as Ken.

LOTS happening.